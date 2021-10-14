DJ Expression Drops New Release 'Traffic Light' (AFROBEAT Vol. 14)

Blending and connecting musical genres such as AfroBeats to pop, R&B, hip-hip, reggae, soca, zouk, K-pop, dancehall, Kompa, kizomba, EDM and house music came easily to him. That's likely one reason that the Nigerian pop star, Kizz Daniel, asked Peter to be his official DJ.

"Touring with Kizz has really been an amazing experience and made me a better artist. I love to collaborate with anyone making great music," he says.

For DJ Expression, it's all about diversity and delivering his message to the widest audience possible. He wants everyone to connect and relate to his music in every aspect of their life and isn't afraid to shake things up.

"This new mixtape drop is a little different from what I normally do," DJ Expression says. "I'm hyping more and not just mixing."

DJ Expression plans to continue sharing his passion with the world by creating seductive new mixes that appeal to people from many different backgrounds on multiple levels.

"It can only get better," he says. "My mission is to live to express not impress."

So, what else is ahead for DJ Expression? Look for a new song to drop soon too that features the Nigerian record producer, DJ, band director, pianist, and songwriter, Masterkraft.

About DJ Expression

Born in Lagos, Nigeria and Edo bred, DJ Expression first developed his passion for creating and entertaining while growing up on the streets of Mushin Lagos. It was there that he was first inspired to make mixes for his dance team. His was quickly recognized and featured as a dancer and DJ for large concerts in Lagos. After graduating from high school, he moved to the U.S. to advance his education in recording arts and sound engineering.

He's collaborated on projects with multiple artists, producers and directors and describes himself as a "visual innovator."

For more information: https://djexpression.com/.