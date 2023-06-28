DJ E.Dubb, Mayan Passion And K-Bandit Will Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

DJ E.Dubb is an LA native whose passion for spinning everything from house music to hip hops.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and MezcLA Fest House Issues presents DJ E.Dubb, Mayan Passion & K-Bandit on July 21, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

DJ E.Dubb is an LA native whose passion for spinning everything from house music to hip hops. DJ E.Dubb has become a regular in the LA club and party scene. Renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend tracks and create high-energy sets that keep the dance floor moving.

Whether he is spinning at a local club or streaming online, DJ E.Dubb always delivers an unforgettable experience.

K-Bandit has been spinning since 1994! K-Bandit has performed in multiple clubs in his hometown of Pasadena such as Ixtapa & McMurphys Tavern.

In the past two years he's played at Sage in Whittier, Baja Ultra Lounge, The Paramount, Don Quixote, Magueys Sports Bar and Joxer's Daly.

Mayan Passion has been spinning for over a decade, Mayan Passion's repertoire has expanded to house, cumbias, hip hop and beyond.

Maya keeps active with venues and family events and has performed in various underground events in the 90s. Her goal is to expand nationwide and continuously grow as an artist impacting all ages

DJ E.Dubb, Mayan Passion and K-Bandit are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!



