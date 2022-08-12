DJ Craig Gorman and Alex Hosking Team Up on New Single 'Workout'

Dublin Producer and DJ Craig Gorman and London-based Australian singer & songwriter Alex Hosking have collaborated on what is set to be the dance hit of the summer with new single 'Workout', which is out now through RCA.

The energetic dance smash brings the duo together for the first time following Craig Gorman's viral single 'Talk About' with Rain Radio (130million streams) and Alex Hosking's hit tracks Fake Friends (64million streams) and Life Goes On with PS1 (42million streams) alongside 'Need Your Love' with Majestic. Appropriately to the title, the track will be accompanied by a fun fitness fuelled video filmed in Dublin, which will be going live on 29th August.

Alex Hosking says; "Workout started out as a fun idea I wanted to write with producers Billen Ted and songwriter Jordan Shaw. I said I wanted to write a dance version of Kanye's (The New Workout Plan), but make it Alex's workout plan. Sam from Billen Ted had an amazing baseline that we used to base our melody around and Workout was created!! Instantly we knew it was a bop!

But it wasn't until Craig Gorman put his spin on the track that I knew I wanted it out as my next single. I always want to create music that allows people to escape and have fun.. "the perfect going out song", but to have created a great Saturday night song as well as a gym banger is so sick. I can't wait for people to start working out to It!"

DJ Craig Gorman says; "Even if you have covered 100km on a Bike, Doesn't mean you have covered 100km in Life"

'Workout' is set to be the summer dance anthem we've all been waiting for. Listen to the new single here: