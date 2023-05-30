DINERS Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'The Power'

Their new album will be released on August 18.

Diners have announced their new Mo Troper-produced album DOMINO, out August 18th via Bar/None Records. Lead single “The Power” has the irresistible stomp of Big Star, complete with McCartney harmonies and tambourine shimmer.

“There's a saying among my friends from Phoenix about "eating the whole apple" and it has to do with making the most out of life” explains Blue Broderick, “The Power is about eating the whole apple. This song is meant to ward off anxious thoughts with the power of scuzzy guitars and positive affirmations.”  In their premiere of the video, Paste Magazine called it "a glorious, sun-soaked slice of power pop..a timeless tune buoyed by a charming and unforgettable earworm chorus.”

The songwriting project of Blue Broderick, Diners first began in Phoenix, crafting smart, lo-fi pop songs with a knack for impossibly catchy, inviting melodies. The forthcoming DOMINO comes in the wake of Blue's relocation to Los Angeles, and their coming out as transgender.

Though the new songs don't explicitly reference her trans identity, Broderick believes the album couldn’t have been written without the freeing and energizing experience of coming out. It’s also the loudest record they’ve ever made, thanks in part to producer and power pop enthusiast Mo Troper’s intent to wrangle Broderick’s soft spoken 70’s sound into a ripping rock n roll record. Though initially unmoored by all the cracking snares and guitar feedback, Blue explains “This is the rock record that I always wanted to make. I know that any time I turn it on, it’s what I set out to do.” 

To celebrate the new album and sonic overhaul, Diners will embark on a Fall run of US tour dates, including a lengthy run with Chris Farren that includes stops in New York, Philly, DC, Austin & more. 

Tour Dates

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen

August 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Secret

Sept 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Quarters

Sept 5 - Denver, CO - 7th Circle

Sept 6 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Sept 7 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Sept 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto

Sept 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Zone One *

Sept 10 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA * 

Sept 11 - Washington DC - Songbyrd *

Sept 12 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

Sept 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquarade Purgatory Stage *

Sept 15 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *

Sept 16 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive *

Sept 19 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spider House * 

Sept 20 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

Sept 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

Sept 23 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *

* supporting Chris Farren

Photo by Rachel Lewis



