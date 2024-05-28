DIIV to Embark on World Tour; North American Tour Kicks Off Next Month

August 17, 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.’s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour this fall. The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.