DIIV to Embark on World Tour; North American Tour Kicks Off Next Month

Tickets are on sale now.
DIIV released their massive new album, Frog in Boiling Water, last week to wide-spread critical acclaim. Now, the band announces a world tour, expanding their already announced North American dates that kick off next month. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.
6/6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
6/7 - San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
6/8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
6/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
6/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
6/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
6/16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
6/18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6/20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
6/23 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace
6/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
6/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre
7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
7/16 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
7/17 - Richmond, VA - The National
7/19 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
7/20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
7/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground
7/23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
7/31 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
8/2 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
8/4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
8/5 - Boston, MA - Royale
8/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
9/6 - Lima, Peru - Teatro Leguía
9/8 - Santiago, Chile - Club Chocolate
9/10 - Mar Del Plata, Argentina - Club TRI
9/12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Complejo Art Media
9/15 - São Paulo, Brazil - Cine Joia
9/20 - Mexico City, MEX - Foro Indie Rocks!
9/21 - Guadalajara, MEX - C3 Stage
11/16 - Stockholm - Slatkyrkan
11/17 - Copenhagen - Vega
11/18 - Berlin - Astra
11/19 - Munich - Technikum
11/20 - Milan - Circolo Magnolia
11/22 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace with Fontaines D.C.
11/23 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace with Fontaines D.C.
11/25 - Madrid - Sala But
11/26 - Barcelona - Sala Apollo
11/27 - Zurich - Dynamo Saal
11/28 - Paris - Bataclan
11/29 - Gent - Vooruit
11/30 - Liège - OM
12/2 -Brighton - Chalk
12/5 - Bristol - SWX
12/6 - Birmingham - XOYO
12/7 - Glasgow - SWG3 TV Studio
12/8 - Newcastle - Newcastle University
12/9 - Manchester - The Ritz
12/10 - Southampton - Engine Rooms
12/12/ - Rennes - Antipode
12/13 - Esch - Kulturfabrik
12/14 - Köln - Kantine
12/15 - Amsterdam - Paradiso
Photo Credit: Coley Brown
Videos