By: May. 28, 2024
DIIV to Embark on World Tour; North American Tour Kicks Off Next Month
DIIV released their massive new album, Frog in Boiling Water, last week to wide-spread critical acclaim. Now, the band announces a world tour, expanding their already announced North American dates that kick off next month. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE

Tour Dates

6/6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

6/7 - San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom

6/8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

6/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

6/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

6/16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6/18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

6/20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6/23 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace

6/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

6/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

7/16 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

7/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

7/19 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

7/20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

7/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground

7/23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

7/31 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

8/2 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

8/4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

8/5 - Boston, MA - Royale

8/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

9/6 - Lima, Peru - Teatro Leguía

9/8 - Santiago, Chile - Club Chocolate

9/10 - Mar Del Plata, Argentina - Club TRI

9/12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Complejo Art Media

9/15 - São Paulo, Brazil - Cine Joia

9/20 - Mexico City, MEX - Foro Indie Rocks!

9/21 - Guadalajara, MEX - C3 Stage

11/16 - Stockholm - Slatkyrkan

11/17 - Copenhagen - Vega

11/18 - Berlin - Astra 

11/19 - Munich - Technikum

11/20 - Milan - Circolo Magnolia

11/22 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace with Fontaines D.C.

11/23 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace with Fontaines D.C.

11/25 - Madrid - Sala But 

11/26 - Barcelona - Sala Apollo 

11/27 - Zurich - Dynamo Saal

11/28 - Paris - Bataclan

11/29 - Gent - Vooruit

11/30 - Liège - OM

12/2 -Brighton - Chalk

12/5 - Bristol - SWX

12/6 - Birmingham - XOYO

12/7 - Glasgow - SWG3 TV Studio

12/8 - Newcastle - Newcastle University

12/9 - Manchester - The Ritz

12/10 - Southampton - Engine Rooms

12/12/ - Rennes - Antipode

12/13 - Esch - Kulturfabrik

12/14 - Köln - Kantine

12/15 - Amsterdam - Paradiso

Photo Credit: Coley Brown



