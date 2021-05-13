DESERT DAZE Returns as Concert Series at Pappy & Harriet's this Fall

#DesertDaze2021 is a wish. It is symbolic. Most importantly, it is happening.

Live music is integral to the human experience, from fossilized flutes older than the idea of cities to 3D projections and the wind of amplified electric pulses. The concert has survived every catastrophe that we have. To move forward, Desert Daze is looking back, not to the Neolithic, but to 2012. An inversion of numbers, alignment of celestial bodies, or maybe just the right amount of compulsion and sunstroke, bring us back to where it all began.

In the spirit of the first Desert Daze, which took place over 11 days at a remote desert roadhouse, we return as a series of concerts at the majestic Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA from October 17 - November 23.

This will be a unique and transformative experience featuring measured doses of artists not usually witnessed in an intimate setting. We're working around the clock to finish the lineup and make sure we can adhere to all health and safety protocols. All shows will be announced and on sale soon along with motel packages. Rooms at Pioneertown Motel will be held for DD attendees, though rooms are not available from the Motel's website.

Next year we return to the lake with renewed focus and vision.