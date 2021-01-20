DEB NEVER Returns with 'SOMEONE ELSE'

Vocalist and guitarist Deb Never enters 2021 with "Someone Else," taking her lo-fi indie sound across the pond.

After months of LA isolation and releasing her Bandcamp only quarantine project Intermission, Deb fell into what can only be attributed to a creative dry spell. In hopes of sparking new inspiration, the artist packed her bags and booked a one way flight to London, where she moved in with longtime collaborator and UK-based artist Michael Percy (Snoh Alegra, Joy Crookes).

With no real intention or plan, it was there that Deb would spend the next five months working and writing an onslaught of new music, with an insular group of London-based collaborators.

"Someone Else" is the first glimpse into Deb Never's time spent across the pond. Produced by Jam City (Kelela, Bad Gyal, Troye Sivan) and Michael Percy, the song lays Deb's love drunk insecurities over a distinctly bare backdrop, sounding as sappy as it does self-aware. The more she shares the more the track blossoms, eventually unraveling into a drum & bass crescendo placed delicately beneath Deb's inviting vocals. The video, filmed by Elif Gönen in the Hampstead Heath neighborhood, is the melodramatic '90s indie film Deb always wanted to star in, featuring a buoyantly endearing love interest that takes the viewer on a day in the life of love-struck London romance. In the end, "Someone Else" arrives as a sight into the artistic and personal growth Deb has undergone over the last year, and is a subtle smoke signal of what's to come from the rising artist.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Michael Percy