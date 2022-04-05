DBIZZ Releases 'No Jumper'

"No Jumper" truly gets the party started with DBIZZ featuring a celebratory spirit to it. With a distinct celebration running through the whole thing, the song virtually bursts at the seams. DBIZZ delivers a top-notch vocal performance, displaying a vocal dynamism and versatility that grabs your attention. The word choice further sells this sense of purpose. Every single detail is also given lots of room for the interaction of each flourish, giving it a carefree, leisurely attitude.

Everything about the song has a woozy, sprawling quality to it. DBIZZ employs a lot of muscle to be done here. Layer upon layer enters in, displaying great arrangement to it. The evolution of sound draws the listener into the whole of his worldview. DBIZZ shares, "When listeners listen to the song, it will empower you to feel like everything is easy. I want you to feel like your hard work is finally paying off."

DBIZZ goes for wildness to it, uninhibited and truly free in a way that no one can ever ignore it.

Link to the single:

https://open.spotify.com/album/30UuhXWG2yf5EcEARotsqY

Connect on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/dbizz_notasound/