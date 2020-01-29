DAWN Releases New Double Single 'Die Without You' / 'Buttah'

Boundary-pushing R&B singer DAWN (aka Dawn Richard) released her critically acclaimed new album new breed last year, and teased a forthcoming 2020 project by dropping the double-single "Ay Papi"/"Slim Thicc." Today she releases the next double-single in the series, "Die Without You"/"Buttah" while we wait for news on details of a new full-length.

Check out the new double-single below!

"This series of singles marks the start of a new era," DAWN explains. "new breed was the introduction to my roots. This era dives in each to each cultural influence specifically, highlighting all the pop influences I've experienced with cultural flare."

Since her days in Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money, collaborating and writing with the likes of Diddy, Grace Jones and Justin Timberlake, DAWN has continuously reinvented herself as an independent musician whose artistry goes beyond her music, and includes the world of tech as she is an animator for Adult Swim. She released a series of acclaimed, Billboard-charting solo albums that tread a line between traditional R&B and future-facing electronic music.

Photo Credit: Monty Marsh





