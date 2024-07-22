Cyn Releases New Single 'I Don't Care'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Straight out of San Fernando, acclaimed songstress and buzzing Midwest-born and Los Angeles-based pop maverick Cyn is back with an upbeat and undeniable new single entitled “I Don’t Care,” released via Unsub Records. The new single heralds the arrival of the first half of Cyn’s anxiously awaited debut album Valley Girl.

“I Don’t Care” hinges on a loose guitar riff and slick beat. CYN’s clever lyricism and spunky delivery take hold on the verses before she delivers an instantly chantable chorus, “Curls in my hair, dancing in my room in my underwear, only got serenity, no enemies, I don’t care!”

Opening up her world, she paved the way for Valley Girl Side A – Lost On Laurel with “Growing Up.” The latter gained traction on streaming platforms and earned critical acclaim. Rolling Stone touted it among “Songs You Need To Know,” and Fem Music plugged it. Valley Girl: Side A – Lost On Laurel is released on September 6th, 2024.

“Growing Up” followed the tearjerker “Where Do All The Diamonds Go?” and “Losing Sleep.” has built a rabid following by incorporating fresh insight and biting whimsy into her music.

Born in Michigan, Cyn managed to go from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry. After signing to the pop superstar's Unsub Records, she accompanied Perry on tour. To date, Cyn has amassed over 270 million combined global streams with her debut EP, Mood Swing, and a string of successful singles that included “Drinks” — a top 25 hit at U.S. pop radio.

Rolling Stone christened “Drinks” a “Song You Need To Know” and Nylon hailed it as “delightful.” It landed on the soundtrack for the Academy® Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and also contributed songs to the soundtracks for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Warner Brother’s Birds of Prey. FLAUNT Magazine said, “The voice that captivated Katy Perry is about to make love to your ears next.”

Photo Credit: Lauren Naylor

Comments