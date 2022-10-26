Curtis Waters Releases Self-Produced New Single 'RIOT' Featuring Chlothegod
"RIOT" follows Curtis' single “STAR KILLER”.
Curtis Waters releases his raucous self-produced new single "RIOT." The track jumps out of the gate with an exhilarating, thumping bassline, establishing itself immediately as an inventive departure from Curtis' smoother brand of alt-pop. "RIOT" succeeds on all levels by being instantly compelling, with the refrain "I'm gonna start a riot," serving as a rallying cry for cathartic liberation.
"RIOT" features vocals from chlothegod, and the natural connection between the two is palpable. Curtis and chlothegod are friends turned collaborators, discovering artistic innovation and bringing out the best in each other. As queer artists in Los Angeles, they've found solace in creating an anthem worth celebrating.
The track showcases Curtis' abilities and range as a producer, having also worked with rapper TiaCorine. A Nepali immigrant raised in Calgary and now living in Los Angeles, Curtis' ties to locations around the world are reflected in his dynamic sound and profound lyricism.
"RIOT" follows Curtis' single "STAR KILLER". Exploding into existence with a crunchy, captivating guitar hook and addictive, throbbing bassline, "STAR KILLER" is iconic from its inception. Laced with the perfect amount of early aughts inspired pop-punk production the track is an exciting exploration into a darker, more alternative pop sound.
At only twenty-two years old, Curtis Waters has already established himself as a talented musical triple threat: writer, producer, and performer, and he doesn't miss an opportunity to flex his creative muscles.
Following one billion streams on his debut album 'Pity Party,' Curtis Waters followed up with the electrifying post-punk single 'MANIC MAN' - a brutally honest reflection on identity, insecurity, and mental health. The 22-year old singer, songwriter, & producer has earned over 150K YouTube subscribers, 60K IG followers, and 138K on Tik-Tok - earning him over 100M views across platforms.
After the growth of his viral hit 'Stunnin,' the Nepali-born creative was covered by the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Pigeons & Planes. He quickly launched himself into collaborations with acts like renforshort, Kim Petras, and Brevin Kim alongside serving as the ambassador for major brands including MCM, Mercedes, and Haagen Dazs.
After experiencing rapid online success, the multi-hyphenate spent time re-imagining his creative identity & sound, working with artists like TiaCorine, Shrimp, and greek as he built a new world. His forthcoming album is a true immigrant story, a reflection on a young, brown creative being thrown into the mainstream overnight, while navigating deep issues of self-doubt and cultural identity along the way.
Listen to the new single here:
