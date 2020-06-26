Curt Chambers Joins Fullscreen and TheFutureParty Present BLACK INFLUENCE MATTERS

Join Africa Miranda, Frederick Joseph, MacDoesIt, Heather Sanders and more in a candid conversation on Black creators, brands, and systemic racism. The growing civil rights engagement and protests in America have opened eyes to widespread racial injustice, including the biased relationship between Black creators and brands. The unrest has made it clear that playing it safe and keeping silent on the sidelines is no longer an option - brands must speak up, take action, and foster meaningful and authentic partnerships with the Black community.

Presented by Fullscreen and TheFutureParty, this virtual event will bring together a dynamic group of Black creatives, thought leaders and media personalities for an unfiltered conversation on why it is critical that brands make permanent changes now to ensure that they are producing representative campaigns that support, celebrate and empower the Black community well into the future. They will provide insight on how brands can rethink their overall marketing strategy to achieve this, diving into best practices for integrating Black culture from the start, redefining outmoded guidelines that disqualify influencers as not being "on brand," ensuring fair pay for diverse brand partners and more.

In this open conversation, they will discuss the importance of inclusion and the responsibility of brands and creators to communicate that Black Influence Matters.

WHERE: The panel will be hosted on the digital event platform Hopin and virtually produced by NVE Experience Agency.

RSVP: If you are interested in attending, please email: Fullscreen@metropublicrelations.com

