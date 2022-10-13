Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cumulus Channels Tom Cruise in New Single 'Risky Business Feeling'



His new album Something Brighter is due out next week on October 21.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Ahead of the impending release of the new album Something Brighter, due out next week on October 21 via Share It Music, Cumulus shares the LPs effervescent new single "Risky Business Feeling", featuring vocals from song co-writer Andrew Vait of Little Wins, who also co-produced and mixed the album. The song was born out of the stir crazy days of the pandemic's first lockdown.

"Ultimately the song is like an instructional dialogue on how to access some joy and relief- turn up your favorite song, dance silly in your underwear, give yourself a few minutes in the day to escape your little reality box and get lost in a song," shares Alexandra Lockhart, the creative force behind Cumulus.

The anticipated release of Something Brighter follows Cumulus' past two albums, which won wide ranging praise from the likes of Stereogum, Interview, Consequence, NPR Music, Atwood Magazine, PASTE, KEXP, Brooklyn Vegan, and more. Cumulus will celebrate the album's release with a show at The Fremont Abbey in Seattle on record release day, October 21st (Tickets).

Something Brighter sees Alexandra a world away from the creative burnout she felt at the end of 2019. At the time, she had just wrapped up what would be the final leg of touring in support of the sophomore album Comfort World, and found herself questioning what might come next. Rather than pursuing stage lights at the expense of a personal life, Alexandra was craving stability and balance.

Not an uncommon desire for seasoned musical artists at the end of an album campaign. Falling in love, and moving from Seattle back to her college town of Bellingham, WA made even the most basic life details nostalgic.

All of a sudden she was separated from her bandmates, building an emotionally mature partnership with her soon to be husband, and was surrounded by the scenery that inspired her to become a songwriter over 10 years ago. There was something ripe for reflection in moving back to the town where her creative life began, in an effort to build something completely new.

With the distance between Seattle and Bellingham providing an insulating cushion, Alexandra was able to keep creative momentum moving by collaborating via email with her bandmate William Cremin. Simultaneously she was starting a new career, so working remotely made keeping music in her life more attainable and less daunting.

Music felt less like business, and more about genuine fun and experimentation. In another shift, she abandoned the guitar for musical typing and midi loops, building confidence in her ability to flesh out a recording with only voice and keys, enough for William to understand her overall vision and add his arrangement and production ideas.

Fast forward a few months to 2020, and all of a sudden the world was paused in a surreal way. The language that William and Alex had developed by writing and recording remotely, was now a necessity and a lifeline. With more time to dwell on her thoughts than ever- Alexandra dug into the archives of her voice memos and Garageband recordings. Enlisting Andrew Vait as a co-arranger, co-writer, and lead producer, the demos started going via email from Alexandra, to Wiliam, to Andrew and coming back as fully realized songs- suddenly there was enough for a record.

Eventually, with a full album's worth of songs and covid-tests largely available, studio time was possible. Andrew and Alexandra spent 3 days in the Hall of Justice, laying down vocals and tracking drums and guitars with bandmates Tom Fitzgibbon and Sebastien Deramat, Zooming in William as he and his wife were expecting their first baby.

Gratitude and the bittersweetness of learning from the past are in the undercurrent of every song on Something Brighter. What a beautiful thing to make mistakes and learn from them; to heal wounds, to love deeply, and to dance in your underwear. Despite being written and recorded during some of the scariest and darkest of times, these songs unequivocally reach for the light.

Listen to the new single here:

