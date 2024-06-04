Crypt Sermon Reveal New Single, 'Thunder (Perfect Mind)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Sabbath changed the world we know and love with Paranoid. Candlemass defined their career with Ancient Dreams. Pantera were four albums in before they heavily shifted paradigms on Cowboys from Hell. And Mayhem weren't even a band when De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas slithered into metaldom's cellar. Now, Crypt Sermon stand at their crossroads with The Stygian Rose.

Featuring guitarist Steve Jansson (Daeva, Unrest), vocalist Brooks Wilson (Unrest), drummer Enrique Sagarnaga (Daeva, The Silver), guitarist Frank Chin (Daeva), bassist Matt Knox (Horrendous, The Silver), and keyboardist Tanner Anderson (Obsequiae, Majesties), the Philadelphia-based sextet parlayed their time away into a grander, more mysterious Crypt Sermon. The interflow of doom and heavy metals underpins The Stygian Rose, but these boundaries are effortlessly transcended. "We feel unrestrained now," Wilson says. "We thought, if the word 'epic' in doom metal means anything, it's without constraint. What's more vast than being unconstrained?" Sagarnaga continues, "There's a lot of variety on the album, and I think that's not just because we get bored easily—which we do, actually—but rather this is who we are."

As they prepare for the June 14 release of The Stygian Rose, Crypt Sermon have unveiled the album's third single, "Thunder (Perfect Mind)."

The songwriting for The Stygian Rose started in late 2022. Sagarnaga says, "This is the most prepared our band has been, especially going into the studio. It's about respect for each other's time. We were more patient with one another regarding how we expressed musical ideas. We committed to practicing on a regular schedule—that was important. And as we get older, we hopefully have become better musicians. 'The Stygian Rose' is also the longest time we've had with Arthur Rizk in the studio. Every little detail you hear in the final result of the record is very deliberate."

Crypt Sermon tracked The Stygian Rose at Redwoods in Philadelphia. Arthur Rizk produced, mixed, and mastered, and Aidan Elias (Blood Incantation, Wayfarer) engineered. Since the band and Rizk had previous history, they dialed in sounds quickly and got to work. In contrast to the sporadic two-month process of their last album, The Ruins of Fading Light, Crypt Sermon had just over a week to capture The Stygian Rose. "We knew we wanted an aggressive sound," says Wilson. "'The Stygian Rose' has way more depth than anything we've done before."

The Stygian Rose showcases Crypt Sermon's mastery of dark and heavy metal— dive in and experience its rich rewards. Pre-order here and look for more news from Crypt Sermon soon.

Crypt Sermon, live:

June 14 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

June 15 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

August 31 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl (Decibel Magazine 20th Anniversary show)

The Stygian Rose tracklist:

