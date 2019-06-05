Crown the Empire Drop SUDDEN SKY Video, Plus Announce Summer Tour Plans

Crown the Empire have dropped the new video for "Sudden Sky." The band issued the following statement offering insight into the song and the video. "We're born into this world with nothing. No preconceptions. No knowledge of how we got here. No awareness of what or who we are. This is where conformity begins...

"Today, our society is being shaped by the digital revolution. Technology is growing at an exponential rate. Humans are more connected than ever before. Unlimited information is in the palm of our hands. But there's something wrong...we've become emotionally disconnected.



Check out the video here:

"Instead of confronting our problems, we numb them with drugs and technological overload. We're addicted to social media and instant gratification. The lines between what's real and what's not are extremely blurred.

"There's a glitch in this system and we need to find a solution before it's too late...The music video for 'Sudden Sky' is a visual representation of this never[ending cycle. By watching this, you are submersing yourself into our view on the current state of humanity. Thank you for listening. We hope you enjoy."

The band previously shared the video for "what i am." Watch + listen here. Crown the Empire also previously dropped the epic new song + video for "20/20." Watch + listen here.

Crown the Empire have also announced their next set of tour plans. The band will hit the road with Attila, Veil of Maya, and Gideon. VIP tickets are available now, while regular tickets go on sale here on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. All tour dates are below.

CROWN THE EMPIRE ON TOUR:

WITH ATTILA, VEIL OF MAYA, + GIDEON:

7/26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

7/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7/30 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

8/1 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

8/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

8/3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

8/4 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

8/6 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

8/7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

8/9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

8/10 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

8/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

8/13 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

8/14 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

8/16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

8/17 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

8/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

8/20 - Destin, FL - Club LA

8/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8/23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

8/24 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

8/25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

CROWN THE EMPIRE ARE:

Andy Leo - Vocals

Brandon Hoover - Guitar

Hayden Tree - Bass

Brent Taddie - Drums





