Crown The Empire New Release 'DOGMA' Out Now

DOGMA, the fifth studio album from genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire is out now via Rise Records. Alongside the release, the band premieres the music video for "Superstar."

The track, featuring Palaye Royale's Remington Leith, will join the album's previously released singles "Black Sheep," "DOGMA," "Immortalize," "In Another Life" featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and "Dancing With The Dead."

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA. "The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It's more honest and direct," adds Andy Leo who offers a candid perspective on paranormal encounters, manic dreams, and the depths of quarantine.

"We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we've done more recently," shares longtime bassist and screamer Hayden Tree on the band's new era. "The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band's more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound." DOGMA TRACK LIST 1. DOGMA 2. Black Sheep 3. Modified 4. Paranoid 5. In Another Life (feat. Courtney LaPlante) 6. Superstar (feat. Remington Leith) 7. Dancing with the Dead 8. Immortalize 9. Someone Else 10. Labyrinth

Crown The Empire will hit the road supporting Texas hard-rock band Nothing More starting next week. The band will also join Falling In Reverse and Ice Nine Kills for a handful of dates this summer.



Crown the Empire have steadily established themselves over the past decade as a force of nature in the rock world. They have shared stages with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Underoath, and more. To date, the band has released five studio albums - The Fallout (2012), The Resistance: Rise of The Runaways (2014), Retrograde (2016), Sudden Sky (2019), and DOGMA (2023). They have garnered praise from Alternative Press, Billboard, Kerrang!, Nylon, Rock Sound, and more. Their impressive catalog has earned them 825M streams worldwide. Crown The Empire is Andy Leo (vocals), Brandon Hoover (guitar), Hayden Tree (bass/vocals), and Jeeves Avalos (drums).