Crowded House Reunites For First European Tour In More Than 10 Years

To the surprise and delight of longtime loyal fans, Crowded House announced today that they will tour Europe this summer. The tour will visit some of Europe's most iconic venues along with featured performances at prestigious summer festivals including Pinkpop. Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour will be joined by Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn. In addition to touring, the band also recently noted that they are spending time in the studio with new music on the horizon.



Following Neil Finn's surprise star turn and a very successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour have been energised and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation seems to have grown up and connected with their songs and now will get to experience the band live. As was recently announced, Crowded House will be kicking off the next chapter of their story by appearing as a headliner at the Byron Bay Blues and Roots festival.



UK TOUR

Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse

Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse



Tickets for UK dates go on-sale Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 9am



Crowded House is a long standing and much-loved vehicle for the song writing talents of Neil Finn. Formed in Melbourne Australia in 1985 out the ashes of New Zealand's Split Enz by Neil, Paul Hester and Nick Seymour, their eponymous self-titled debut album on Capitol Records went on to global success with the hits Don't Dream It's Over and Something So Strong. Those songs and many that followed are still resonating with audiences today, the former in particular being one of the most covered songs of the last 20 years. The band's first incarnation lasted from 1985 through 1995 with 4 studio albums and enjoyed much success worldwide, becoming particularly beloved for their freewheeling and interactive live shows. This lineup said Farewell to the World on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 1996 with a now legendary performance in front of 150,000 people.



In 2005 following the tragic death of Paul Hester, Neil and Nick felt emotionally compelled to bring Crowded House back, to put some more good history, as they described it, into the story of the band. Drafting in new drummer Matt Sherrod and with long time touring member Mark Hart they released the album Time On Earth to critical acclaim and toured the world. Another album, Intriguer, was recorded in 2009 and Crowded House was inducted into the Aria Hall of Fame in 2016, at the same time reprising its Farewell shows at the Sydney Opera House with 3 nights of stunning performances.



Tickets go on sale on Friday 13 December at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk





