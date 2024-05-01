Cris Jacobs Teams Up with Billy Strings & The Infamous Stringdusters In New Video for 'Poor Davey'

On April 27th, Jacobs made his Grand Old Opry debut to an enthusiastic audience by performing “Lifetime To Go” and “One Of These Days” with special guest Lindsay Lou.
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Cris Jacobs has released a new video for his song “Poor Davey,” which appears on his brand-new album One Of These Days.
The video features in-studio footage of the recording with special guests Billy Strings, The Infamous Stringdusters and producer Jerry Douglas. The spirited track is based on actual events. It tells the dark tale of young man who grew up in a house where years earlier a teenager murdered his family. Davey’s father also had a sordid past with a criminal record. Jacobs poses the question, “Did the old man or the ghosts play a part, in what poor Davey had done...” after the protagonist commits a murder and steals a car to evade arrest. A heart-pounding, wild chase ensues with police cars and choppers on his tail for a long while before the tragic story comes its conclusion with Davey eventually being apprehended. Between the high-energy performance and the harrowing narrative, “Poor Davey” leaves the listener both exhilarated and a little expended from the adrenaline rush.
On April 27th, Jacobs made his Grand Old Opry debut to an enthusiastic audience by performing “Lifetime To Go” and “One Of These Days” with special guest Lindsay Lou, who also appears on One Of These Days.
One Of These Days garnered high critical praise following its April 26th release on Soundly Music, including a feature at Rolling Stone. Read HERE.
Jacobs wrote all 11 tracks on One Of These Days. The Baltimore native enlisted some amazing artists to contribute to the recording, including Lee Ann Womack, The McCrary Sisters, Sam Bush along with Lou, Strings, Douglas (who also produced the album) and The Infamous Stringdusters, who served as the house band for the whole album.
May 4 – Albright, WV – The Cheat River Festival
May 7 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
May 8 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
May 9-10 – Gettysburg, PA – Majestic Theatre
May 11 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
May 12 – Westhampton Beach, NY – Westhampton Beach PAC
May 14 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House
May 15 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center
May 16 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall
May 17 – Albany, NY – The Egg
May 18 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
May 19 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
May 21 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
May 31 – Eureka Springs, AR – Eureka Springs Blues Weekend
June 7-8 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
June 13 – Lewes, DE – Rocking The Dock Music Series
June 14 – Jim Thorpe, PA – The Mauch Chunk Opera House
June 15 – Waynesboro, VA – The Foundry
June 16 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage
July 4-6 – Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival
July 7 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Blues Festival
August 10 – Cockeysville, MD – Hot August Music Festival
September 13-14 – Telluride, CO – Blues & Brews Festival
September 27-29 – Sisters, OR – Sisters Folk Festival
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos