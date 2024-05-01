Cris Jacobs Teams Up with Billy Strings & The Infamous Stringdusters In New Video for 'Poor Davey'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer/songwriter/guitarist Cris Jacobs has released a new video for his song “Poor Davey,” which appears on his brand-new album One Of These Days.

The video features in-studio footage of the recording with special guests Billy Strings, The Infamous Stringdusters and producer Jerry Douglas. The spirited track is based on actual events. It tells the dark tale of young man who grew up in a house where years earlier a teenager murdered his family. Davey’s father also had a sordid past with a criminal record. Jacobs poses the question, “Did the old man or the ghosts play a part, in what poor Davey had done...” after the protagonist commits a murder and steals a car to evade arrest. A heart-pounding, wild chase ensues with police cars and choppers on his tail for a long while before the tragic story comes its conclusion with Davey eventually being apprehended. Between the high-energy performance and the harrowing narrative, “Poor Davey” leaves the listener both exhilarated and a little expended from the adrenaline rush.

On April 27th, Jacobs made his Grand Old Opry debut to an enthusiastic audience by performing “Lifetime To Go” and “One Of These Days” with special guest Lindsay Lou, who also appears on One Of These Days.

One Of These Days garnered high critical praise following its April 26th release on Soundly Music, including a feature at Rolling Stone. Read HERE.

Jacobs wrote all 11 tracks on One Of These Days. The Baltimore native enlisted some amazing artists to contribute to the recording, including Lee Ann Womack, The McCrary Sisters, Sam Bush along with Lou, Strings, Douglas (who also produced the album) and The Infamous Stringdusters, who served as the house band for the whole album.

Cris Jacobs 2024 Tour Dates

May 4 – Albright, WV – The Cheat River Festival

May 7 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

May 8 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

May 9-10 – Gettysburg, PA – Majestic Theatre

May 11 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre

May 12 – Westhampton Beach, NY – Westhampton Beach PAC

May 14 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

May 15 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

May 16 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall

May 17 – Albany, NY – The Egg

May 18 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

May 19 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

May 21 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

May 31 – Eureka Springs, AR – Eureka Springs Blues Weekend

June 7-8 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

June 13 – Lewes, DE – Rocking The Dock Music Series

June 14 – Jim Thorpe, PA – The Mauch Chunk Opera House

June 15 – Waynesboro, VA – The Foundry

June 16 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

July 4-6 – Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival

July 7 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Blues Festival

August 10 – Cockeysville, MD – Hot August Music Festival

September 13-14 – Telluride, CO – Blues & Brews Festival

September 27-29 – Sisters, OR – Sisters Folk Festival

