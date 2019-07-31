Craig Finn Announces Fall Tour Dates
Craig Finn has announced another series of live dates surrounding his acclaimed new solo album, I Need A New War. The headline tour - which sees Finn backed by his touring band, The Uptown Controllers - begins November 1 at Austin, TX's Cactus Cafe Presents at the Texas Union Theater before heading to the west coast. Support for this round of US dates only will be Cassandra Jenkins, who appears on I Need A New War and joined Finn for a special concert performance at Brooklyn, NY's Murmrr Theatre earlier this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 9 am (local). For complete details, please visitcraigfinn.net/tour. Finn and the band will precede these November dates with shows on the East Coast in September -- including a stop at Mountain Stage in Charleston, West Virginia - and a European headline tour, set to make stops in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Support for the European shows will be Laura Stevenson.
CRAIG FINN & THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS ON TOUR 2019
SEPTEMBER
20 - Columbus, OH - And R Music Bar
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café
22 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage/Culture Center Theater
OCTOBER
11 - Bristol, England - Exchange
12 - Nottingham, England - Bodega
13 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
15 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
16 - Manchester, England - Deaf Institute
17 - London, England - Olso20 October
20 - Dublin, Ireland - Sugar Club
22 - Antewerp, Belgium - Trix
23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar
25 - Berlin, Germany - Privitaclub
NOVEMBER
1 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe Presents at the Texas Union Theater *
2 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater *
8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall *
9 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *
12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *
13 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door *
* w/Special Guest Cassandra Jenkins