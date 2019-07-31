Craig Finn Announces Fall Tour Dates

Craig Finn has announced another series of live dates surrounding his acclaimed new solo album, I Need A New War. The headline tour - which sees Finn backed by his touring band, The Uptown Controllers - begins November 1 at Austin, TX's Cactus Cafe Presents at the Texas Union Theater before heading to the west coast. Support for this round of US dates only will be Cassandra Jenkins, who appears on I Need A New War and joined Finn for a special concert performance at Brooklyn, NY's Murmrr Theatre earlier this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 9 am (local). For complete details, please visitcraigfinn.net/tour. Finn and the band will precede these November dates with shows on the East Coast in September -- including a stop at Mountain Stage in Charleston, West Virginia - and a European headline tour, set to make stops in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Support for the European shows will be Laura Stevenson.

CRAIG FINN & THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS ON TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

20 - Columbus, OH - And R Music Bar

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café

22 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage/Culture Center Theater

OCTOBER

11 - Bristol, England - Exchange

12 - Nottingham, England - Bodega

13 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

15 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

16 - Manchester, England - Deaf Institute

17 - London, England - Olso20 October

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Sugar Club

22 - Antewerp, Belgium - Trix

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Privitaclub

NOVEMBER

1 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe Presents at the Texas Union Theater *

2 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater *

8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall *

9 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

13 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door *

* w/Special Guest Cassandra Jenkins

craigfinn.net/tour





