Craig Campbell To Release 'Good Things Come To Those Who Drink'

Craig Campbell showed off his sensitive side with his "What A Girl Will Make You Do" release, and on April 16 he will espouse the merits of grain with "Good Things Come To Those Who Drink." The fun song, written by Craig with Mark Holman and James McNair, will be available on Grindstone Records and can be pre-saved HERE.

"I can't remember which one of us had the idea, but I do remember having the melody to the hook," said Craig about writing the song. "Once someone said, 'good things come to those who drink,' we knew this song was gonna write itself...and we all agreed it would make the perfect t-shirt!"

Craig packed The Ranch Concert Hall in Ft. Myers recently for a full-band show and music video shoot for "Good Things Come To Those Who Drink." Fans learned a new line dance for the song, which will be featured in the new clip. The video and a special announcement related to the song will be released later this month.

This isn't the Lyons, Georgia native's first foray into thirst-quenching songs. His popular "All My Friends Drink Beer" featured his notable friends like Jaren Johnson from The Cadillac 3, Randy Houser, Granger Smith and other familiar faces who recorded their own segments during last year's quarantine.

Craig is back on the road with his band, and fans can catch him:

April 10 Plant City, FL 2nd Annual Taco's Beer & Dogs Country Concert

April 14 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs

April 15 Aurora, IL The Piazza

April 22 Savannah, GA Victory North

April 23 Tampa, FL Dallas Bull

April 28 Canyon Lake, CA Canyon Lake Lodge