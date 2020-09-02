Craig A. Meyer Leads REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG- THE ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE

The concert will take place on September 10th and 11th.

In the world of musical homages, there are tribute artists, cover bands and impersonators, but Craig A Meyer's REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG-THE ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE is something else entirely.

"Really, I'm an illusionist," says Meyer, who for the last twelve years has used smoke, mirrors, sequins and platform heels to convince audiences that he's the next-closest-thing to the British pop superstar.

"I lovingly call Almost Elton John my 'superhero' alter ego," he adds. "I step in a phone booth and walk out wearing a cape. I'm still Craig, but I'm also this other entity. It's fun to step into somebody else's heels for a while, if you will."

On September 10th and 11th, Meyer and his backup group, the Rocket Band, will bring pop classics such as "Tiny Dancer," "Bennie and the Jets" and "Crocodile Rock" to the internet via www.veeps.com. (https://almosteltonjohn.veeps.com/stream/schedule) The two-night event will showcase Sir Elton John's most memorable musical moments that span more than five decades of recording, motion picture and Broadway success.

Growing up, Meyer says, he never doubted that he was destined for the stage. His parents tell him he "sang before [he] spoke." The passion for performance he developed was crucial to breaking into new social circles as his family followed his father, a Lutheran minister, around the world.

Meyer taught himself to play piano in elementary school by listening to and replicating melodies by pop piano greats such as John, Billy Joel and Barry Manilow. A passionate dancer and singer, his broad skill set landed him spots on Broadway in "Meet Me in St Louis," and the National Touring companies for Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Starlight Express" and "Cats," as well as film and TV acting jobs and positions in live touring companies alongside Manilow and Frankie Valli.

The decision to don the platform shoes as Almost Elton John came after crowds responded enthusiastically to his performance of a pair of John's songs during a benefit at a theater in Atlanta, where he is based.

"There were people who came up to me afterward who said, 'There were moments when I would close my eyes, and I could have sworn I was listening to Elton John,'" he says. " My response was, like, 'Huh-I never really thought of it in that way.' "

After a quick shopping trip through Atlanta's Little Five Points district, he put together the first of what would eventually become 20 stage costumes, each more over-the-top than the last. After working up a set and putting feelers out, he began performing in concert as "Almost Elton John." He now performs 80-100 concerts annually and has made appearances in Las Vegas, California, New York, Monaco and Turkey.

As much as he enjoys wowing audiences with his costumes -- the average show includes three or four wardrobe changes -- Meyer says the driving force behind Almost Elton John is helping people reconnect with the music they often associate with significant moments in their lives.

"You have generations of families at these shows, and they all have a different connection to specific songs and to a time in their lives that was important to them," he says. "Everybody has a relationship to the music, but it's all still very personal. I get to be a part of that magic."

