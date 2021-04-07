Craft Recordings Announces 12 Exclusive Vinyl Releases for Record Store Day 2021

Craft Recordings is thrilled to announce an extraordinary assortment of 12 exclusive titles for Record Store Day 2021, available at participating independent retailers across two drop dates: June 12th and July 17th. Spanning decades and generations, Craft's selection this year offers something for every musical taste-from scorching blues, salsa and jazz classics, to rock and modern metal favorites.

Titles include the first vinyl reissue of John Martyn's 1998 collection of blues covers, The Church With One Bell, as well as a deluxe edition of the highly influential 1966 blues trilogy Chicago/The Blues/Today!

The acclaimed Jazz Dispensary series returns with The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2-delivering a broad spectrum of grooves from the likes of Ray Barretto, Esther Marrow and Cal Tjader. Fans will also be excited to collect the first-ever 7-inch pressing of "Baseball Theme," from the Vince Guaraldi Trio's Jazz Impressions of a Boy Named Charlie Brown.

Other special releases include a 40th-anniversary reissue of Celia Cruz and Willie Colón's Celia Y Willie; a 30th-anniversary edition of Jonathan Richman's Having a Party With Jonathan Richman; a 15th-anniversary pressing of Evanescence's The Open Door; and Oddities & Extras featuring rarities from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies.

New compilation Dedicated to You: Lowrider Love offers an evocative blend of smooth R&B, doo-wop, and Latin beats. Additionally, Craft is releasing Lamb of God's breakthrough 2003 LP As the Palaces Burn; a newly remastered, 180-gram all-analog mono pressing of Kenny Dorham's mid-century classic Quiet Kenny; as well as O.A.R.'s 2005 fan-favorite Stories of a Stranger, which makes its vinyl debut.

For a full list of participating Record Store Day retailers, visit RecordStoreDay.com.