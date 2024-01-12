Country Star Brooke Moriber Set To Release New Single 'Half A Heart'

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Country Star Brooke Moriber Set To Release New Single 'Half A Heart'

Reviver Records breakout artist Brooke Moriber's new single "Half A Heart" will be available Fri Jan 12th on all the major music services.

Half A Heart is a song about taking pride in being the kind of person who lives life fully and loves wholeheartedly and not letting anyone's judgements and negativity change that about you. Listen now.

Come celebrate the release on Saturday January 13th at 6:30pm, as discerning music aficionados descend on the legendary The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the inaugural installment of the New York native and current Nashville resident's new bi-monthly Songwriters in the Round series "Nashville in New York"

Brooke will host and perform at this intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event which also features the talents of award winning songwriters Jeff Cohen and Kara DioGuardi, plus a special appearance by members of the 615 Collective - which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally as a native New Yorker performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories, later signing with Nashville's Reviver Records.

Praised for her "clarion voice" (Associated Press), Moriber's music has been in rotation on many Music Choice channels and has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country playlist ("Little Bit of You", "Down to Nothing"), CMT online and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Recently, the New York City girl performed her hometown anthem "This Town Made Us" on Today in Nashville. Brooke's self-titled debut album also features "Holy Ground", a soulful duet with The Voice's Ian Flanigan.



