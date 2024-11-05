Country-Pop Artist Emily Brooke Releases New Single 'if you didn’t notice'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising country-pop artist Emily Brooke releases her new single “if you didn’t notice.” The single comes ahead of her highly anticipated new album all of the pieces (unplugged), which will be available across all streaming platforms on November 15, 2024.

“if you didn’t notice” is a poignant track, capturing the emotional turmoil of recognizing a transition from sadness to frustration as one grapples with the realization that a connection is fading. "This song is a raw reflection of how we sometimes push others away just to feel something," Emily explains. "I’m so excited to share this with the world because I know so many people can relate to that anger and hurt." The single was recorded live in Brooke’s apartment along with the rest of the album, embodying a sense of intimacy and authenticity and allowing listeners to connect deeply with her music.

all of the pieces (unplugged) will take listeners across an emotional journey encapsulating Brooke’s experiences with the process of love and healing. Throughout her dating experiences, Brooke longed for an album that captured the full spectrum of her emotions, from the thrill of new love to the pain of heartbreak. Living in Nashville, she channeled these feelings into all of the pieces (unplugged), arranged to guide listeners through a compelling love story. Each track unfolds in sequence, immersing the audience in the highs and lows of romance.

Hailing from the charming town of Wellington, Florida, Brooke has been making waves in Nashville as an upcoming country/pop singer songwriter. Despite being only 26 years old, Emily has dedicated over a decade to her craft, immersing herself in the world of songwriting and performance. Her journey through the music industry is nothing short of impressive; she has graced the stage as an opener for some of the genre’s most celebrated artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Ryan Hurd, Charles Kelley, Craig Campbell, Randy Houser, amongst others.

Brooke’s talent was evident early on in her career when, at just 17, she earned a spot as a Top 24 finalist on American Idol. This achievement marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see her traveling back and forth between her hometown and Nashville. She has collaborated with esteemed songwriters like Jamie Floyd, Josh Kerr, and Hannah Ellis to craft her previous self-titled EP, which achieved notable success by charting at #11 on the iTunes Country Albums chart and #81 across all genres. Her move to Nashville was a pivotal step, transforming her from a promising young artist into a full-time resident of the heart of country music.

Brooke recently wrapped up the Nashville Country Cafe Tour, where she was the main featured artist performing throughout the Netherlands. The tour brought a taste of Nashville's country music to European audiences, highlighting the charm and storytelling tradition of country music in an intimate theater setting and emulating a night in Nashville at the Bluebird Café. Her musical style was a unique blend of "sweet and sassy" with a distinct edge, creating a powerful synergy in both her songwriting and performances. This signature sound resonated with many, helping her grow to over 257k fans on social media.

Photo Credit: Joey Jacob

Comments