Country Music Association & CMA Foundation Pledge $1 Million To MusiCares

As the music industry and its live events sector continues to be affected by the virus pandemic, the Country Music Association (CMA) and its philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation, have announced a $1 million pledge to the virus Relief Fund established by The Recording Academy® and MusiCares®. The funds will be used to provide support to those in the music industry whose employment has been impacted by the effects of the virus and will specifically assist in covering mortgage and rent costs to help keep out-of-work industry professionals in their homes.



"We have heard firsthand the many ways the virus pandemic has impacted not only our CMA members but the music industry at large," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to be a resource and support system for those in the music business who are currently struggling, and we're incredibly grateful for MusiCares' commitment to serve music industry professionals, especially right now. Our business does not exist without these hardworking individuals who make up the touring industry as well as our artists, songwriters and musicians, and we hope our pledge can provide a bit of comfort during these troubling times."



"As committed as the CMA Foundation is to ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality music education, the CMA Foundation would not be able to operate without the support of the music industry," says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director and CMA Vice President, Community Outreach. "Now more than ever, the music industry needs our support and we seek to help those that have supported the CMA Foundation with their time, talent and resources for so many years."



A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. MusiCares provides assistance through a variety of ways including confidential preventive, recovery and emergency programs to address financial, medical and personal health issues. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, the dedicated MusiCares team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.



"We're very grateful to the CMA for the extraordinary donation to the virus Relief Fund," says Steve Boom, MusiCares Chair. "The funds will provide much needed assistance to creators and industry professionals most affected by this pandemic. Country Music speaks to the heart and CMA has touched the heart of MusiCares, and the many members of the industry who will benefit from their generosity."



"Nashville consistently represents the best of human values and strength of character, always showing up in tough times and when there is need," says Debbie Carroll, MusiCares Vice President, Health and Human Services. "CMA is a shining example of what makes this city great. Our heartfelt gratitude for their incredible gift that will provide much needed assistance to those struggling in the music community."



To support MusiCares' efforts, visit grammy.com/MusiCares/virusReliefFund. For music industry members in need of assistance, visit MusiCares.org.





