Country Artist Sam Grow's New EP, “Me And Mine,” Set For Release Friday, October 30

"Me And Mine," country artist Sam Grow's new five-song EP produced by multi-platinum country star, Colt Ford, and Grammy-winning producer, Noah Gordon, is set for release via Average Joes Entertainment October 30, 2020.

Grow has also teamed with Solo Stove for a "Bonfire" giveaway in tandem with his "Backyards & Bonfires" socially distanced fall tour. Fans can enter to win a "Bonfire" Solo Stove, and pre-order/pre-save the new EP, "Me And Mine" today. Check out Grow's "Backyards & Bonfires" playlist here.

The recently released title track, "Me And Mine," follows Grow's fan-favorite smash hit, "Song About You," which has 20 million streams across all streaming platforms, a lyric video (watch/share) and corresponding music video (watch/share) in rotation on CMT Music. Grow wrote four out of the five tracks on the new EP.

"I've been so excited about this EP and its release. Colt Ford, Noah Gordon and mix engineer, Billy Decker, found a way to capture a sound I've been chasing my whole career," said Grow. 'Combine that with being able to write with some of my favorite writers and buddies in town, and you can hear the amount of fun we had making this music. All these parts together have really given me an opportunity to take things to a whole new level. I am so humbled and blessed with the love that "Song About You" (more than 20 Million streams worldwide) and now "Me And Mine" have gotten. And to think, I really feel the best is yet to come!"

Leading up to the EP release during quarantine, Grow has been sharing his new music with fans as often as he can - whether performing live at his "Backyards & Bonfires" socially distant shows or live streams including CountrySway.com, The Boot, Nashville Meets London, "We Stand Together" Entertainment Series hosted by The Navy Exchange and MWR Navy Entertainment and others.

Track List:

01 "Me and Mine" - (Sam Grow, Danny Orton, Cody Cooper, George Birge)

02 "Song About You" - (Taylor Phillips, Joey Hyde, Kenton Bryant)

03 "Boy Like Me" - (Sam Grow)

04 "Bar Last Night" - (Sam Grow, Danny Orton)

05 "Kiss My Ass" - (Sam Grow and Hank Miller)

