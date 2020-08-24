Countdown Begins to New DR CHRISPY Single 'Infinity Rising'

DR CHRISPY (aka Dr. Chris Boshuizen) is a music producer, songwriter, and award-winning aerospace engineer dedicated to sharing his love of both music and space exploration. As an active partner at the Silicon Valley-based VC firm DCVC, Dr. Chris Boshuizen helped finance and launch the companies CAPELLA SPACE CORPORATION in the US (a manufacturer of its own compact radar satellites), and US headquartered ROCKET LAB (developers of their own low-cost rocket named Electron, which is capable of launching satellites into Low Earth Orbit). These two start-ups are taking on a giant industry, and together ROCKET LAB will launch a CAPELLA satellite into orbit this August. To celebrate this synergy between two of the space industry's most cutting-edge companies, DR CHRISPY has written and produced the commemorative instrumental track "INFINITY RISING," which will feature on launch day as part of the live streaming event!

CAPELLA has designed a revolutionary compact radar satellite, allowing them to collect unprecedented data about the planet Earth. Radar is a powerful tool for understanding our changing planet, as it can be used to take images at night, and to penetrate through clouds, allowing frequent imaging of many underserved areas of the globe. The culmination of three years of work, CAPELLA will launch their first operational radar satellite (codenamed "Sequoia" after the Sequoia National Park) into space atop a ROCKET LAB rocket from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. The launch is scheduled to take place on or after August 26, and will be broadcast live on YouTube, where ROCKET LAB regularly attracts a live audience of over 100,000 viewers. "INFINITY RISING" will make its worldwide debut during this livestream event. Tune in live to hear the track and watch this historic space launch.

Following the release of his 2018 debut album VHS, the 2019 singles "Drive" and "Voyager at the Heliopause" (with music video ), and the subsequent VHS Remixed album, DR CHRISPY released the TRANSITORY EP in July of 2020, presented as a collection of short stories, each one a first person narrative from a different speaker. With the stories woven over old school beats and instrumentation, every track features sampled monologues or dialogue with a mixture of live, sampled, and electronic instruments to create a nostalgic feeling that is simultaneously comforting yet unfamiliar. With this release, DR CHRISPY explores the unconventional, but presents it in a familiar and digestible format with mid-tempo dance beats. In addition to his own original tracks, DR CHRISPY worked with contributing artists to bring their own unique perspectives to the TRANSITORY EP, including The Stunt Man, Haji Mike, Med Dred, Synthapex, Psybolord, and Aeronexus.

The original VHS album was DR CHRISPY's first full-length release, which ranked Number 8 on the Synthwave Radio Best Albums of 2018 list and was widely praised, with Exclusive Magazine calling it "a wonderfully ambient, bouncy, fun, even thoughtful at times collection of instrumental tracks." BabySue.com says, "Whether you're out clubbing or at home trying to get things done, these nifty little rhythmic creations will likely be just what the doctor ordered to get things going." Chris began writing VHS in 2003 while traveling as an aerospace engineer, capturing the vibe of each place and moment in time he visited.

DR CHRISPY released his next single in June 2019. "Voyager at the Heliopause" is a tribute to the NASA Voyager 2 spacecraft, which launched in 1977 and has since returned stunning images from the solar system, inspiring Chris from a young age to pursue his passion for space. Accompanied by a music video featuring historically accurate animated recreations of those classic images, "Voyager at the Heliopause" is a soothing and ambient electro space jazz track.

After having worked at NASA inventing new kinds of spacecraft and co-founding the company Planet Labs, Chris Boshuizen decided to pursue his art full-time, adopting the nickname "Chrispy" that was given to him by his NASA co-workers. Unlike other notable "doctors" in the music industry, DR CHRISPY has a PhD in Physics, and in 2014 he won the Advance Global Australian of the Year Award for his contributions to Science and Advanced Manufacturing. Leveraging his years of experience with computer music, Chris will teach his fourth introductory workshop on electronic music production at this year's annual Taxi Road Rally in Los Angeles. DR CHRISPY's goal as an artist is to connect music and tech while bringing a message of hope and empowerment to his audience. DR CHRISPY runs his home studio in San Francisco where he is actively writing and recording new music.

The "INFINITY RISING" single will be released online August 24, 2020, everywhere music is streamed and sold. Also keep an eye out for several exciting additional remixes coming soon.

Listen to "Voyager at the Heliopause" here: