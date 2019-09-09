Corinne Cook Shares Lyric Video for 'Mr Mechanic'

Established Country Music artist, Corinne Cook, announced the release of a lyric video for her current single "Mr Mechanic" from her current album Yes I Can. Watch the video on her Facebook artist page or on her YouTube channel.



"I chose this song as the next single to release as it's a fun, quirky love song between a car and her mechanic," said Corinne Cook. "I wrote this song about my husband, but wanted to play with the perspective a bit. He loves working on classic cars, so I turned that around to show that the car also loves the mechanic and wants his attention."



"Cook is an artist who is definitely worth checking out and her new CD should be enjoyed with an ice-cold beer or a shot of Jack." - Indie Voice / No Depression



"We give this confident, cool, and collected female artist a big HECK YEAH!" -CDX Nashville



"Mr Mechanic," was recorded at Denny Martin Music Studio and produced by Denny Martin. The song is a love story from the perspective of a neglected, classic car, imploring a mechanic to fix her up because she still has "miles to go."



Written by Corinne Cook, Bart Ambrose and Denny Martin, the music is available on all digital platforms Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.



Keep current with Corinne Cook on her website corinnecook.com and stay in touch with her on all of her social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Stream and download music on all digital music platforms iTunes, Google Play, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.



While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016. Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4. Cook's current project, Yes I Can, marks an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. The California native has been accumulating and telling stories all her life, all grounded in her years growing up in an intensely musical family in the Central California towns of Tracy and Escalon. After spending 4 years in the Air Force, she returned home to Tracy and won a singing competition, which ultimately led to her first album. Reconnecting with her passion for singing and performing, Corinne began singing at festivals in Northern California and worked part time as a radio DJ for the classic country station 93.9 "The Ranch" in Ripon, CA. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, Corinne moved to Nashville, to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter. 2019 has brought critical success and radio airplay for the recent single release along with the official video for "One Box of Tissues" off the album Yes I Can. She was recently nominated in four categories by her peers for the upcoming NIMA Awards (Nashville Industry Music Awards).





