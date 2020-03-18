Corinne Cook Releases Video For 'Yes I Can' an Anthem Honoring Women, Released During Women's History Month

The official video for recent single, "Yes I Can," was released today in support of and honoring strong women for their contributions to history, culture and society such as Rosa Parks, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart and Sally Ride during Women's History Month by Country music artist and songwriter, Corinne Cook. "Yes I Can" was penned by songwriters Hugh James Hardman, Rick Mathews and Steve Belkin. The video was produced and directed by Nina Baldridge. The video was premiered exclusively on The Heartland Network Country Music Today and is available on YouTube and Corinne's Artist Page on Facebook.

Women's History Month is celebrated throughout the month of March, commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history. The American Women's History Initiative amplify's women's voices to honor the past, inform the present and inspire the future. The stories deepen our understanding of women's contributions to America and the world, showing how far women have advanced and how we as a country value equality and the contributions of all our citizens.

"Life ain't always easy, when you stand up for what you believe

Ever wonder if Susan Anthony never said I want to vote

Little Amelia never took the first flight

Would Sally Ride ever ride a rocket around the world

I'm that kinda girl

I could be the president, do anything a man can

Play for the Yankees, even hit a grand slam

To those who say "No you can't" I say, "Yes I can"

Somewhere there's a woman, somewhere there's a girl

Somewhere there's a dream that'll change the world

Ain't no way of knowin'

who it's gonna be

It might be you, it might be me

The only thing that matters is what matters most to you..."

"When I was sent this song, it resonated with me personally as I always follow my heart and strive to be a strong example to my children and fellow women," shared Corinne Cook. "Serving four years in the Air Force and now making my dreams come true as a Country music artist and songwriter, I hope to show my children they can do anything they put their mind to."

"Yes I Can" is available on all digital platforms Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music and more here.





