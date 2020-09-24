Corinne Cook Releases Single And Lyric Video 'Devil's Heaven' From YES I CAN Album

"Devil's Heaven" was penned by the late hit songwriter Alan O'day (Undercover Angel), Denny Martin, and Julie Burton.

Country singer, Corinne Cook, recently released her latest lyric video and single, "Devil's Heaven." The single is from the critically acclaimed album YES I CAN produced by Denny Martin. "Devil's Heaven" was penned by the late hit songwriter Alan O'day (Undercover Angel), Denny Martin, and Julie Burton as an acknowledgment to the single moms out there who are willing to make difficult choices and sacrifices for their children.

"I decided to record "Devil's Heaven" because it portrays the struggle of a single mother and her willingness to do anything to care for her child. The lyrics really touched me as I too was a single mother who worked hard to provide for my children. I felt that I could draw from my past and provide the emotion and compassion needed to tell her story."

About Corinne Cook:

While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016. Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4. Cook's current project, Yes I Can, marks an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, the Nashville based singer is currently working on new music for a 2021 album release and continues to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter.

"Devil's Heaven" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/corinnecookdh.

Watch the lyric Video:

