Corey Taylor Makes Impressive Chart Impact With Debut Solo Album

The album is called "CMFT."

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer / songwriter, actor, and New York Times Best-Selling Author, Corey Taylor has made an impressive chart impact with his acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT. The Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist's debut solo release entered at #1 on Billboard's "Current Hard Rock Albums" chart this week, while claiming #2 on "Current Rock Albums," #6 on "Vinyl Albums," and #9 on the "Top Albums" charts. Furthermore, CMFT has made remarkable debuts around the globe with Top 10 entries on the official album charts in Australia and Germany, as well as Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom and Japan (international chart). CMFT is available now all streaming platforms with limited-edition vinyl and merch bundles available at www.thecoreytaylor.com.

Featured in Rolling Stone's "Fall Album Preview 2020," CMFT has been garnering widespread critical applause with FORBES affirming, "Corey Taylor's singing is undeniably the best it's ever been. From Slipknot's last album to his new solo material, Taylor is easily among the best sounding rock singers alive." Kerrang! raved, "Corey Taylor certainly couldn't have predicted how important a sense of uninhibited joy would be on his debut solo effort, it's just what 2020 needs - and, even more importantly, exactly what he delivers." The Daily Beast attested, "CMFT finds the singer broadening his horizons and showing off his considerable versatility," while Stereogum noted, "Corey Taylor's lived several lives in the span that it takes most of us to push through just one, and it's clear that he cherishes every experience he's had so far."

Taylor celebrated the release of his debut solo album in spectacular style, when he and his band took to the stage of iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum to put on an epic, globally streamed rock n roll show for the ages. Originally broadcasted on October 2nd, Forum Or Against 'Em, saw Taylor and crew blaze through a 23 song setlist including every song on his debut solo album CMFT, songs from the Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, several covers, and a jaw-dropping finale featuring a high octane, high flying performance from girl gang dance squad The Cherry Bombs. Fans can watch a full performance of "Halfway Down" from the evening on Taylor's official YouTube channel.

CMFT is highlighted by the singles "Culture Head," "HWY 666," "CMFT Must Be Stopped" [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]," and the Active Rock radio hit "Black Eyes Blue," which is currently surging towards the top spot on the chart. Taylor also hit #1 on Billboard's "Hard Rock Songwriters" chart following the unprecedented debut of "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped" [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]," the latter of which has racked up over 3 million YouTube views for its star-studded music video. Just last week Taylor debuted the pummeling "Culture Head" during WWE's NXT broadcast on the USA Network, illuminating yet another facet of CMFT and showcasing the broad spectrum of this fiery and fearless rock 'n' roll opus, as Taylor touches on lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to classic rock, punk rock to hip-hop. Furthermore, 14-Time World Champion and EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development at WWE, Triple H, recently shared a WWE exclusive performance of Taylor and his band tearing through the Motorhead classic "Ace of Spades" - watch it below.

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band-Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums]- the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor's musical psyche.

Watch the "Ace of Spades" video here:

Can't thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31 ... but this one is for Lem... #AceOfSpades @mymotorhead pic.twitter.com/tc6RBEvLbK - Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2020

