Corey Taylor Extends Ticket Availability For Concert Extravaganza

The concert is "Forum or Against 'Em."

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer / songwriter, Corey Taylor, celebrated the release of his debut solo album in spectacular style on Friday, October 2nd, when he and his band took to the stage of iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum to put on an epic, globally streamed rock n roll show for the ages. Now, due to enormous fan demand, tickets to access the PPV and unlimited re-watch access for ticket holders has been extended for a further 3 days, until 11:59 EDT on Wednesday, October 7th, available from watch.thecoreytaylor.com

The 23 song setlist saw Taylor and crew blaze through every song on his debut solo album CMFT (out now on Roadrunner Records), songs from the Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, several covers and a jaw-dropping finale featuring a high octane, high flying performance from girl gang dance squad The Cherry Bombs all accompanied by a full pyro, full light show, arena production. To give fans a taster of the show, Corey has also released the full performance of new track "Halfway Down" today. Watch the video below.

A full evening of spectacle, Corey was introduced to stage by none other than Jack Black, and the jam-packed pre-show, hosted by Knotfest.com's Beez, featured exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage.

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, Forum Or Against 'Em was an industry first. In partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media put on an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience and provided work to approximately 80 event staff.

Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, was released on Friday, October 2nd, via Roadrunner Records, Garnering widespread critical applause already, FORBES declare, "Corey Taylor's singing is undeniably the best it's ever been. From Slipknot's last album to his new solo material, Taylor is easily among the best sounding rock singers alive," and KERRANG! describing the new material as "A celebration of life, and one that shows him in a whole new light."

Taylor recently released a music video for "Black Eyes Blue," which has entered the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio, surpassing previous first week chart numbers from both Slipknot and Stone Sour. Additionally, Taylor hit #1 on Billboard's "Hard Rock Songwriters" chart following the unprecedented debut of lead singles, "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped" [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie], the latter of which has racked up in excess of 3 million YouTube views for its star-studded music video. He recently unveiled his "HWY 666" with an official lyric video and, most recently, shared an animated video for track "Culture Head" All songs are available on all streaming platforms.

CMFT is available now with limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at www.thecoreytaylor.com.

On the fiery and fearless rock 'n' roll opus, Taylor touches on lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to classic rock, punk rock to hip-hop. CMFT has been a long time coming, with newly penned songs appearing alongside a few dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums] - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor's musical psyche. Now, with Forum Or Against 'Em, Corey Taylor is bringing his wildly diverse musical collection to life. Do not miss out on catching Taylor's vision for this incredible streaming event, purchase tickets now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com.

Watch a preview here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles