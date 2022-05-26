Connor Garvey Releases New Single 'Water to the Well'

Today, award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey releases "Water To The Well," the second single from his forthcoming album Another End of a Year available July 21, 2022.

In a recent song premiere feature with Stage Right Secrets, Garvey explains: "Depression and self-antagonism are corrosive to one's life. These clouds can overshadow the most important of times. 'Water to the Well' looks at the experience of the person adjacent and that journey they have trying to help, heal, and progress in their own way. It taps into the feeling of helplessness of not knowing how to help someone who is in a dark place but also the impact that has. The wordless 'ooooo' chorus, to me, captures the frustration involved in this where you can't even access words sometimes, or you've just said it all before."

Another End of a Year, is Garvey's 8th release and richest collection of songs and production to date. He shows his maturity as a songwriter, addressing personal and universal themes through a series of lyrical stories and reflections. This collection of songs reveals the wisdom gained from experience of life, loss, and the purposeful observation.

Onstage, Garvey is driven by the shared, spontaneous moments that can only come from live performance. He leaves audiences uplifted and inspired through a positive message delivered in a way that proves it is possible to be optimistic and self-aware without being self-absorbed. He thrives in the intimacy and connection best observed in the brief space between the last note of a song and the applause - when audience and artist alike share a moment of reflection of the common experience.

Connor Garvey is on tour throughout the summer to support Another End of a Year. Tour dates below.

Connor Garvey's interest in music and writing began at a very young age. Both his parents are educators and his father a songwriter. Growing up in such a musical environment in the artistically rich Northeast, Garvey developed the firm belief that songwriting is a method for bringing community together and a way for people to explore a greater depth within their own lives.

His combination of songwriting and performance strength has earned Garvey numerous awards including being named winner of the Kerrville New Folk, Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, SolarFest, Wildflower Art and Music Festival and Maine Songwriters Association songwriting competitions, voted as Most Wanted artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, nominated for Best Male Performer in the New England Music Awards, and a top new singer songwriter by Sirius XM's The Coffeehouse.

He has since gone on to perform around the country at many of the most notable folk/acoustic venues, festival stages, and teaching songwriting at some of the more distinguished song schools.

Listen to the new single here:

U.S. TOUR DATES

MAY 26 / EXETER, NH @ The Word Barn

JUN 17 / VINALHAVEN, ME @ Skål

JUN 21 / CAMBRIDGE, MA @ Club Passim

JUL23 / PORTLAND, ME @ The Great Northeast Folk Festival

AUG 12 / LYONS, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folk Festival

AUG 21 / CONWAY, NH @ Cold River Radio Show