Concert Review: EVNNE Closes 'Set N Go' US Tour With a Powerful and Fun Performance

Hi, I’m Stephi, and I’m a k-pop survival show addict. I’m serious, I watch them all. But just like so many other k-pop fans, Boys Planet specifically had a hold on me back in 2023. At this point, EVNNE have fully established themselves as their own artists outside of Boys Planet, but the ties the members have to the show are what got me, and so many others, interested in their debut. Which is why I was so excited for the opportunity to finally see and support them on their Set N Go Tour in Jersey City.

I of course knew of the members of EVNNE prior to attending this show, but nothing could have prepared me for the pure charisma each of them ooze when they’re on stage. The members’ chemistry with each other, and their individual stage presence, were so captivating to watch on stage, it felt like I was watching a group much older than just two years.

The setlist was a nonstop marathon of fun songs. None of the members performed solo stages, which is something that often happens at k-pop shows, so the group remained on stage for the full two-and-a-half-hour show, save for two breaks for VCRs and one to swap out their mics. EVNNE’s discography has a mix of loud songs with powerful choreo and more fun, upbeat, “cute” songs, and they showcased both concepts so well.

The show opened with back to back stages of two of EVNNE’s top title tracks, “UGLY” and “TROUBLE.” As a fan of so many of their songs, I was especially happy to see “SYRUP” made the cut again this tour; that song has gotten many streams on my Spotify since its release.

Mid-way through the set, the members changed clothes to a brighter, colorful concept, featuring sports jerseys and racing motif, a departure from their all-neutral outfits they opened the show with. This gave way for them to perform some of their less intense songs like “How Can I Do”, “Love Like That”, and “Badder Love” as well as slower songs, “Youth” and “Even More.”

The encore was a complete party, with the members dancing and jumping around the stage, playing air guitar, and spraying the audience with more water than I may have ever seen thrown at a show. EVNNE ended up performing “TROUBLE” two more times, once following a fake-out bow, where they were about to leave the stage before the song started again. It was truly a party, with the general admission audience jumping along and having the time of their lives. I found myself not wanting it to end. Who doesn’t want another round of “TROUBLE” anyway?

