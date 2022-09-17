Composers Concordance to Present COMPOSERS WITH DRINKS LISTENING TO MUSIC in October

On October 14th at 7pm at Gallery MC, Composers Concordance will present a Live concert of the podcast 'Composers With Drinks Listening To Music'. Hosts Gene Pritsker and Seth Boustead discuss a featured alcohol, listen to music centered around a theme, and talk about the sounds they hear as the alcohol loosens their inhibitions. Featured guest composers include Lynn Bechtold, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Gilbert Galindo, Ginka Mizuki, and Clemens Rofner.

Poet and show regular Robert C. Ford (aka The Wall Street Poet) will be on hand to supply the alcohol inspired by this show's theme: 'Spontaneity'. The CompCord Ensemble featuring Lynn Bechtold - violin, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Molly Aronson - cello and Jai Jeffryes - piano, will perform compostions from this live episode at MC Gallery as all involved listen, discuss and drink the night away.

Featured compositions include 'Microcosms' by Gilbert Galindo, 'Isolation' by Charles Coleman, Seth Boustead's 'Blue Angel' and Gene Pritsker's 'Spontaneous Salon', as well as arrangements of music by The Flaming Lips and "Cannonball" Adderley/Nat Adderley.

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

TICKETS are $20 in advance; $30 at the door. There will also be a FacebookLive Stream.