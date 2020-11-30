Communions Unleash New Single 'Splendour'

Few Danish bands have been so far around the block at such a young age as Communions. In 2014, they found their footing, shaking dust from the rafters of Copenhagen venue Mayhem alongside Iceage, Pardans, Lust For Youth and others, while still in high school. Today, they have released new single "Splendour", their first with hometown label Tambourhinoceros.

The schizophrenic single focused on "a sickly, unattainable love. One which possesses a destructive power." What begins in the tone of young, innocent adoration - "when fountains spring, soak her in" - transforms by the end of the song into one of destructive love; deception, ignorance and impurity.

"Rather, in a less concrete sense, it's about the oppressive power that certain things in life can have over you," says Martin Rehof. For instance, making art is something I love, but not something I feel I can help, and often it can be quite painful and fruitless. It's like this thing, whatever it is, has chosen you, and not the other way around. It might inflict you with pain, but you almost come to enjoy it; you sort of accept it, embrace it, and maybe even thrive on it. It's the context of someone addicted to someone or something else - where the power dynamics are skewed."

After six years, three EPs, one album, countless shows and festivals across the globe, Communions is now led by Rehof brothers: Martin (vocals and guitar) and Mads (Bass) with "Splendour" still featuring the contributions of ex-bandmates Jacob van Deurs Formann (guitar) and Frederik Lind Köppen (drums). Although the lyrics of "Splendour" transition from bright to dark, the Rehof brothers' musical connection shines throughout, reminding us of Communions' earnest spirit.

Listen to "Splendour" here:

Photo Credit: Lasse Dearman

