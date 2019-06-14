Common Releases New Single & Music Video Her 'Love'

Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper Common unveils a new single and music video entitled "HER Love" featuring Daniel Caesar and special guest Dwele. Also included is an unreleased beat from J Dilla.

Boasting an unheard beat by longtime collaborator the late and great J Dilla, the soulful production underscores rhymes celebrating the culture from

Jam Master Jay, all the way to Lil Uzi Vert, Nipsey Hussle, and Cardi B. It illuminates the genre's powerful impact, as he claims, "You see a Malcolm Xin a YG." Regarding Hip-Hop, Common admits, "You gave me a voice in the world, it's been hard to choose another girl."

In his lexicon, "HER" is short for "(Hip-Hop in its Essence is Real)" and was first introduced on 1994's "I Used To Love H.E.R." For the event-level track, he unites with prominent forces from different eras of the culture to deliver a timeless dedication to hip-hop with "HER Love" buoyed by Dillaand a soulful hook from Caesar. Delivering a rap "State of the Union," his bars detail the evolution of hip-hop throughout the past 25 years, complementing how he first commented on the genre in 1994 and bringing everything full circle.

For the cinematic music video, he tapped the talents of Olympian-turned-director Savanah Leaf [Gary Clark, Jr], incorporating her thought-provoking perspective. Together, they screened the video at The Annenberg Space for Photography, in conjunction with the acclaimed "CONTACT HIGH: A Visual History of Hip-Hop" exhibit currently on display in Los Angeles, inciting thunderous applause.

Additionally, COMMON reveals the dates for the second leg of his ?Let Love Tour, kicking off August 7 in Toronto, Ontario Canada at Queen Elizabeth Theatre and rolling through marquee venues throughout North America, before touring Europe for the first time since 2014. Special guests include Nicole Bus, July 11 -July 26, and Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, August 7 - August 29. Each pair of tickets on the second leg of tour dates will come with new music-details to be emailed to ticket holders.

The tour sets the stage for the 2019 release of Common's much-anticipated new record. This is his first new music in over 3 years, and a follow-up toBlack America Again, which not only bowed in the Top 25 of the BillboardTop 200, but also garnered widespread praise from Entertainment Weekly,USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Q, and Pitchfork.

Regarding the music, Common reflects, "I love music so much. And on Let Love, this recommitting, rebirth and 're love,' if that's a word, just came to fruition. Music has always been the genesis of my creative life and it feels more than fulfilling, more than wonderful, and a joy that is hard to wrap up, to be giving my whole self to it again."

Common's "last word" will undoubtedly make an impact in 2019. Get ready.

NEW TOUR DATES:

8/7 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/8 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

8/9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

8/10 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater*

8/11 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater

8/14 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

8/15 - Mashantucket, CT - Fox Theatre

8/16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

8/20 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

8/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

8/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

8/23 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater

8/27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

8/28 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

8/29 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

*No Maimouna Youssef aka Fresh

9/7 - Oslo Norway - Sentrum Scene

9/8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

9/10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

9/12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

9/14 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

9/15 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk

9/16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

9/18 - Utrecht, Holland - Ronda

9/19 - Belgium, Gent - Vooriut

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:

7/11 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

7/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Gallivan Center

7/13 - Garden City, Idaho - Revolution Concert House

7/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore

7/16 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7/17 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

7/18 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

7/19 - San Luis, Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

7/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center

7/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

7/26 - Newport Beach, CA - The Hyatt Regency Newport Beach





