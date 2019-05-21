Common Announces Dates For First Leg of 'Let Love Have The Last Word Tour'

Today, GRAMMY® Award- and Academy® Award-winning artist, rapper, actor, philanthropist, and New York Times best-selling authorCommon reveals dates for the first leg of his "Let Love Have The Last Word Tour."

This marks his first North American tour since 2009, and the first in support of his anxiously awaited studio album-coming soon on Loma Vista Recordings.

The jaunt kicks off July 11 in Denver, CO at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, visits major markets on the West Coast, and concludes in Newport Beach, CA on July 26. A special artist pre-sale and VIP packages launch today at 12pm through Thursday, May 23 at 10pm local time. Venue and promoter presales commence Thursday, May 23 10am-10pm local time. General on-sale goes live Friday, May 24 at 10am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below.

The tour sets the stage for the 2019 release of Common's much-anticipated new record. This is his first new music in over 3 years, and a follow-up toBlack America Again, which not only bowed in the Top 25 of the BillboardTop 200, but also garnered widespread praise from Entertainment Weekly,USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Q, and Pitchfork.

Common's "last word" will undoubtedly make an impact in 2019. Get ready.

TOUR DATES:

7/11 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

7/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Gallivan Center

7/13 - Garden City, Idaho - Revolution Concert House

7/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore

7/16 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7/17 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

7/18 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

7/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center

7/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

7/26 - Newport Beach, CA - The Hyatt Regency Newport Beach





