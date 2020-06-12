Comedian Greg Warren Drops Album 'Where The Field Corn Grows'

Greg Warren's newest comedy special and album are coming out in June and July from 800 Pound Gorilla Records and I'm sending you links to see and hear Where the Field Corn Grows ahead of time. Where the Field Corn Grows sees Greg continuing to discuss polarizing topics such as field corn vs. sweet corn, all while adhering to his signature brand of clean comedy that has captivated audiences across all demographics for years.

Known for his appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Last Comic Standing and Dry Bar Comedy, among others, Greg Warren is smart enough to understand what he doesn't know, and it's in his common-sense attempt to understand basic agriculture, home repair, or finances that he harvests the ridiculous and absurd. While he may poke fun at farmers, he does it from a place of self-admitted ignorance, rather than coastal condescension. Whether the subject is his own suburban shortcomings, or a playful dig at blue-collar conventions, Greg is a man of the people without pandering. He spreads the funny like seeds, that may root in the heartland, but are destined to grow far and wide. The special and album release dates follow:-June 19th - Album is exclusively available on SiriusXM and Pandora-June 30th - Special is available on Amazon, Amazon Prime Direct, Google Play, Xbox Video and Vudu-July 21st - Album is available on a digital audio platforms

In June and July, 800 Pound Gorilla is pleased to release a new video special and accompanying album from St. Louis-based comedian Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You