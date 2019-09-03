Colt Ford to Drop Seventh Album Later This Month

Country star and million-selling artist COLT FORD has announced September 20 as the release date for his much-anticipated seventh album, WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1 (Average Joes Entertainment). The 14-song album includes the latest hit. "Slow Ride," the groove-driven song featuring guest vocals by number-one hitmaker, Mitchell Tenpenny, to create a seriously infectious blend. The accompanying video for "Slow Ride" featuring Tenpenny was directed by Ed Pryor for Hideout Pictures and premiered on YouTube Premieres.



Hailed by Billboard (in its premiere of the lyric video) as a song that "instantly captivates," "Slow Ride" is available to radio via Play MPE. It is quickly being embraced by radio and streaming platforms, with multiple playlist placements. According to Tom Hanrahan at WDXB in Birmingham, Alabama, the #1 sales market for the song in the first week: "First listen to "Slow Ride" and KNEW immediately it was a hit! It's Colt at his best with M10. How can you go wrong with these two?"



Recently filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the "Slow Ride" video includes performances by both Ford and Tenpenny as they recount the romantic journey of a couple in love.



For WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1, FORD once again tossed the rule book out the window, perfecting his dynamic and definitive distillation of country, hip-hop, and rock like never before.



"Making this one, I went back to the beginning when I really didn't know any better," FORD explains about the new album. "I didn't let anybody tell me the rules or say, 'You can't do this; you've got to do that.' Instead, I let the feeling of the songs guide me. The record reignited my passion for playing and making music. My music transcends politics, religion, and rules. That's what this whole project is about."

This passion is brilliantly captured on the album, produced by Noah Gordonand COLT FORD, with Shannon Houchins serving as Executive Producer. In between a marathon tour schedule of nearly 150 shows in less than 12 months, they recorded at FORD's studio in Nashville. Throughout the process, the star pushed himself like never before, maintaining the hallmarks of his signature style, charting new territory, and hitting his most prolific stride to date with the two-part project all at once.



WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1 is a soundtrack for positivity and living life to the fullest for these times. Of course, FORD preserves the right amount of grit and wit to liven and light up any party as his blend of southern rock, modern country, and rap remains downright unbeatable. Alongside guests such as Jimmie Allen ("Back To Them Backroads"), Mitchell Tenpenny ("Slow Ride"), Michael Ray ("Nightcap"), and more, his lead vocals and raps remain as robust and uniformly strong as ever, uniting the disc in a seamless flow. Nevertheless, "How You Lose A Woman" marks an emotional high watermark for WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1. This vulnerable, vibrant, and vital ballad illuminates FORD's impressive range as he carries a heart-wrenching hook to the heavens and back.



"WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1" TRACK LISTING:



1. I'm Still Me (Colt Ford, Sam Grow, George Birge, Taylor Phillips)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



2. Slow Ride feat. Mitchell Tenpenny (Colt Ford, Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda, Jared Sciullo, Justin David Bertoldie)

Produced by: Phivestarr, Co-Produced by: Noah Gordon



3. We The People (Corey Crowder, James McNair, Brandon Kinney)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



4. Back To Them Backroads feat. Jimmie Allen (Colt Ford, Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda, Jared Sciullo, Justin David Bertoldie)

Produced by: Phivestarr, Co-Produced by: Noah Gordon



5. Red White Blue & Blessed feat. Walker Montgomery (Ben Hayslip, JT Harding, Matt Jenkins)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



6. Nightcap feat. Michael Ray (Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, David Garcia, Josh Miller, Brian Kelly)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



7. Lucky Scars feat. Eddie Montgomery (Jeffrey Steele, Colt Ford, Gregory Alan Moye)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



8. Where The Water Is feat. Dan Tyminski (Walker Hayes, Thomas Archer)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



9. Bring That "W" Home (Written by: David Lee Murphy, Ben Hayslip, Jimmy Yeary)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



10. Cooter Brown feat. Larry Fleet (Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stevens)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



11. Bass Like That feat. Dan Tyminski (Taylor Phillips, Matt Roy, Trea Landon, John Gurney)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



12. Time Machine (Taylor Phillips, Erik Dylan, Matt Roy, Brock Berryhill)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



13. How You Lose a Woman (Noah Gordon, Lance Miller, Wade Kirby)

Produced by: Noah Gordon & Shannon Houchins



14. We The People (Remix) feat. DJ KO (Corey Crowder, James McNair, Brandon Kinney)

Produced by: DJKO



FORD and his band are currently touring the country with a special appearance set for September 17 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville alongside Carly Pearce, The Mavericks, Mark Wills, Dillon Carmichael and more. The entire line up will be announced the week of the show.



Catch COLT FORD on tour this year:

9.01.19 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino

9.06.19 - Hattiesburg, MS- Brewsky's

9.07.19 - Pocola, OK - Gilley's Choctaw Casino

9.13.19 - Mt Vernon, KY- Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

9.14.19 - Gibson City, IL- Gibson City Harvest Festival

9.15.19 - Oakland, KY- Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest 2019

9.20.19 - Savannah, GA- Saddle Bags

9.21.19 - Talladega, AL- Top Trails

9.26.19 - Mayetta, KS- Prairie Band Casino & Resort

9.27.29 - Denver, CO- The Grizzly Rose

9.28.19 - Albuquerque, NM- Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon

10.03.19 - Foxborough, MA - Six String Grill & Stage

10.04.19 - Worcester, MA- Palladium

10.05.19 - Laconia, NH- Granite State Music Hall NH

10.06.19 - Hermon, ME- Morgan Hill Event Center

10.10.19 - Cumming, GA- Cumming Country Fair and Festival

10.11.19 - Hamilton, OH- Big Buls Roadhouse

10.12.19 - Carmi, IL- Corn Day

10.18.19 - Niceville, FL- Boggy Festival

10.19.19 - Green Cove Springs, FL-Ham Jam Festival

10.25.19 - Indianapolis, IN-8 Seconds Saloon

10.26.19 - Dubuque, IA- Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Dubuque

11.01.19 - Bensalem, PA- Parx Casino

11.02.19 - Bensalem, PA- Parx Casino

11.04.19 - Miami, FL- Brantley Gilbert's Kick It In The Ship Cruise

11.09.19 - Laughlin, NV- Laughlin Event Center

11.10.19 - Tuscon, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater

11.16.19 - Charleston, SC - Carnival Sunshine

11.22.19 - Jupiter, FL - Abacoa Town Center

11.23.19 - Sanford, FL- The Barn

12.07.19 - Oklahoma City, OK- Diamond Ballroom

2.28.20 - Pittsburg, KS-Kansas Crossing Casino



Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up pace as country's preeminent independent maverick. Selling over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting 1 billion-plus streams, the country artist's dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean's #1 hit "Dirt Road Anthem" and Brantley Gilbert's #1 hit "Country Must Be Country Wide" as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio. Moreover, Ford's solo tradition of genre-blurring continued on "Love Hope Faith" in 2017 by way of cuts such as "Reload" [feat. Taylor Ray Holbrook]. On "We The People Volume 1," Ford continues to evolve his artistry and-as only he can-amp things up even further.





