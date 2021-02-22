Collapsing Scenery Share New Remixes by Money Mark & Alex Greenwald

Brooklyn/LA synthwave duo Collasping Scenery have revealed remixes of "Bush Mama Blues" and "Forbidding Forbidding" from their acclaimed album Stress Positions out now (order). The Money Mark remix debuted today at Brooklyn Vegan and can also be shared at Soundcloud.

Collapsing Scenery's Reggie Debris says, "Money Mark is a living legend and we are very grateful to call him a supporter and friend. We reached out to him for a remix but he had a bigger vision for the song; essentially a ground-up rework of the track with us playing the new arrangement in studio. He eschewed the freak-out free jazz of the original version for a twitchy, elastic post-punk version. We love it.'

The band also shared a reworked version of "Forbidding Forbidding" by Alex Greenwald which can be shared at Soundcloud. On the collaboration Debris says, "Alex Greenwald is a dear old compatriot of ours and a brilliant musician and producer. He took one of the strangest arrangements on our record, the song Forbidding Forbidding, and smoothed it out into an electro disco banger."

Both songs will be available on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists.

Collapsing Scenery is the meeting of two fertile and febrile minds, Don De Vore (Ink & Dagger, Lilys, The Icarus Line, Amazing Baby) and Reggie Debris. Collapsing Scenery straddles the gap between music, art, film and politics, seamlessly moving between each with the same ease at which they traverse the globe, soaking up experiences and immersing themselves in different cultures.

Since they formed in 2013 "under a pall of paranoia and disgust" they haven't stopped moving. Recent collaborations include Jamaican dancehall legend Ninjaman, Beastie Boys producer/collaborator Money Mark, and no-wave pioneer James Chance. The band also has remixes out or on the way from Genesis P-Orridge (Psychic TV, Throbbing Gristle), Jennifer Herrema (Royal Trux), Uniform, Youth Code, Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance), and more.

A conversation with them recalls stories of recently recording a 'goth-dancehall' track in Jamaica, sailing their sound system into Britain for a series of shows, visiting occupied territories in Palestine on fact-finding missions, recording their debut album on a remote ranch in Texas and soaking up rays in Corsica - and that's in the first five minutes.

The band's debut album Stress Positions is a glorious collision of futurist electro, glacial goth tones, techno, post-punk and chillwave recorded using analogue electronics: samplers, step sequencers, synths and drum machines. Aesthetically it initially recalls the early pioneering synth-punk of bands such as Human League, Screamers and The Normal, when the most forwarding thinking punks looked to the twenty-first century. Dig deeper however and it reveals an articulate and highly politicised collection that's far from mired being in nostalgia for the recent past. Quite the opposite: Stress Positions is a forward-looking album with strong state-of-the-world lyrical content. In the tradition of so many defining electro duos - whether Suicide, Pet Shop Boys or Underworld - Collapsing Scenery's architecture is entirely of their own creation. They've built their own world and live in it. The album also features contributions from UK grime artist Jammz, award wining Palestinian hip hop group DAM, LA shoegazer Tamaryn and several other likeminded collaborators.

Collapsing Scenery offer a new vision for how a modern band can be. They're not even a band - they're curators of a series of planet-planning events, expressions, exhibitions, albums, installations, journeys, adventures and parties, all operating outside of the confines of the tired traditional industry.

Collapsing Scenery are artistic explorers pushing into bold new futures, then. Join them.

Photo Credit: Z Berg