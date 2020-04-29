Cold Mountain Music Festival Rescheduled for August 14-15

Cold Mountain Music Festival has has been rescheduled for August 14-15.

A message from the founders of Cold Mountain Music Festival:



To our Cold Mountain Music Festival, Lake Logan, and Camp Henry families,



In recent weeks, we have stood alongside our nationwide cohort of festival organizers to witness the unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic and assess how it would impact our 2020 event schedule. While we originally hoped the situation would be subdued in time for our June gathering, we have also kept a watchful eye on the trajectory of this outbreak and have learned that the likelihood of this occurrence is slim.



In the interest of public safety, the 4th Annual Cold Mountain Music Festival will be postponed until August 14-15, 2020. While we can not yet reveal the exact lineup details, rest assured that we have been able to preserve the majority of originally scheduled artists. The talent team is working diligently to put the finishing touches on the new bill and will be ready to announce next week.



All previously-reserved tickets will be valid for the new festival date. In the event that you are unable to attend this August, you may contact (joel@lakelogan.org) to secure a refund on your ticket purchase. All refund requests must be made before May 15.



In this time of extreme hardship and uncertainty, Cold Mountain Music Festival and its affiliates at Lake Logan Conference Center and Camp Henry would like to express their gratitude for all who have already shown their support through the purchase of festival passes and campsites. Since its inception in 2017, CMMF has served a critical role in supporting the ministries of Camp Henry and the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina. For the benefit of our community, we humbly ask that any able ticket holders who can't attend the new dates consider donating the cost of their pass to further sustain our mission. Your contribution is appreciated now more than ever.



We are continuing to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC, World Health Organization, and state/local government and health agencies, and will remain in close correspondence with local officials between now and the new festival dates to ensure that we are complying with any updated instructions. We are committed to maintaining a clear line of communication with our community members and will be rigorous in conveying new information to you should our plans evolve further.



We are immensely grateful for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters. We are here to answer any questions you may have and hope to see you at Lake Logan in August.





