Coheed And Cambria With The Contortionist Annnounced At Duke Energy Center for the Arts

Just announced! Rock Titans, Coheed and Cambria are coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater on October 18! Joining them are special guests The Contortionist and Astronoid.

A portion of proceeds will go towards the fight against Breast Cancer.

Members of Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts have exclusive access to the best seats and pre-sale tickets on August 15 at 10am. Call (727) 300-2000 to buy tickets or learn more about the perks of membership.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 16 at 10am. Buy online, charge by phone at (727) 300-2000 or in person at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater Box Office.

Coheed and Cambria have never been easy to pin down, genre-wise -- existing at the intersection of prog, metal, and post-hardcore since their debut in the early 2000's -- and in new songs from "Love Protocol" to "It Walks Among Us," that's clearly still the case. For the band's latest album, The Unheavenly Creatures, Coheed and Cambria found creative satisfaction in abandoning any existing expectations. Musically on the new album, singer Claudio Sanchez, guitarist Travis Stever, bassist Zach Cooper and drummer Josh Eppard, decided that in order to properly take on this fully immersive world of music and fiction, they couldn't rely on outside forces to oversee the making of the record. They needed to be fully in the driver's seat, and thus stepped into the role of producing the album themselves.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You