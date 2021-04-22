Coastal Jazz & Blues Society Announces Dates for Virtual 2021 Festival Performance Works Series

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver's signature Festival, celebrates its 35th edition this summer from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, July 4.

After cancelling the 2020 Festival due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is pleased to present a modified 2021 Festival with a program of over 100 virtual events - all in accordance with the Provincial Health Office's guidelines. Plans are also afoot for limited in-person attendance, should health orders allow for small gatherings.

The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival includes performances by British Columbia's plethora of talented artists; streams from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris; free online workshops; club performances; and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams will be available until midnight on July 6, 2021.

Announced today, the Performance Works Series includes 9 ticketed, streamed concerts taking place at 8pm PT:

June 25 sees critical darlings and audience favourites Snotty Nose Rez Kids bring the noise.

On June 26, Dálava adds free jazz to Czech folk melodies to stunning effect.

On June 27, Khari Wendell McClelland's soulful, grooving, and deeply spiritual music will move you.

June 28 will have Blue Moon Marquee's unique combo of Americana, swing, and gut-bucket blues put a smile on your face.

Vancouver's queen of neo-soul, Tonye Aganaba, will draw you into her wicked groove on June 29.

On July 1st, the Peggy Lee Band will explore the elegant compositions of one of Vancouver's musical treasures, cellist Peggy Lee.

July 2 sees Ludic bring their energetic, jazz-inflected pop to the Festival.

Dee Daniels' dazzlingly skillful combination of jazz, gospel, and blues stylings will wow you July 3.

July 4 closes the Performance Works Series with jazz-pop chanteuse Jill Barber exploring repertoire in French from her latest album.

Ticket prices for all individual streams are $11 (plus applicable fees and service charges). A streaming package for all 9 shows within the Performance Works Series is available for $50 (plus applicable fees and service charges). Full ticketing details, including pricing for various streaming packages, can be found at www.coastaljazz.ca.

Further details regarding the 35th edition of the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, including free shows, will be announced in the coming weeks.