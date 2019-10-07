​​​​​​​Cloe Wilder Releases New Single 'Save Me'

Critically acclaimed dark/pop songstress Cloe Wilder released her breathtaking third single, "Save Me." today. "Save Me.", produced by Grammy-award-winning Jayme David Silverstein, is filled with a display of alluring vocals while enhancing the resonance of her emotive lyricism. Stay tuned for the captivating music video that features social media stars Bryce Xavier, Diego Martir, and Mikey Tua premiering on October 9, 2019.

"Fun fact, as soon as I played this song for my mom, she asked if it was about her. It's not really, but it was written in a 'reasons why you should, plus reasons why you can't' tone. Before I place this in your hands, know that I'm doing very well. Writing this brought me here. Many have asked me why I'm putting negativity into your ears, but I think I'm helping... I hope I'm helping." - Cloe Wilder

At just 13-years-old, this singer/songwriter has a voice way beyond her years, managing to create melancholic, yet incredibly relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Pop Culturalist has previously praised Wilder saying she is "... one of music's most exciting new artists ... whether it's an original or a cover, Cloe has proven she has the ability to make any song her own."

Wilder uses her platform to help others champion and accept mental health issues while embracing imperfection, which can be heard on her flawless debut singles, "Overthinking," "i don't wanna," and her latest breakthrough track, "Save Me."

Photo Credit: Nathan Groff





