Cloe Wilder Delivers Music Video For 'I Don't Wanna'

Critically acclaimed dark/pop songstress Cloe Wilder delivered the new music video for her second single, "i don't wanna", featuring Bryce Xavier and Mikey Tua, today. Cloe Wilder celebrated the release of the music video (available HERE) on 8/1 at World of Fruit in Los Angeles, CA. Attendees included Bryce Hall, Diego Martir, Bryce Xavier, Merrick Hanna, Mikey Tua, and Jojo Tua.

"This video goes out to some pretty important kids in my life that I almost forgot about. Every friend I stopped talking to. You were behind this one" - Cloe Wilder

Cloe Wilder will be performing at the Girl's Life Magazine Back-to-School Fash Bash hosted by Anna Cathcart on 8/5 at Rams Head Live! in Baltimore, MD. Wilder will be opening for Hayden Summerall, Brooke Butler, Taylor Felt, and others. For more information, please visit: http://bit.ly/cloegirlslife.

About Cloe Wilder

Dark/Pop's newest powerhouse, Cloe Wilder, is a 13-year-old singer/songwriter with a voice beyond her years. Wilder crafts melancholic, yet fiercely relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Championing the concept of accepting one's mental health issues and embracing imperfection, she is set to become a revolution in her time, starting with her flawless debut, "Overthinking", and carrying the torch with her latest single, "i don't wanna".

www.instagram.com/cloewilder |www.cloewilder.com | www.facebook.com/cloewilder | www.twitter.com/cloewilder | https://bit.ly/2QSz091





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You