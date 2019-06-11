Cloe Wilder today released a new music video for her cover of Gnash and Olivia O'Brien's emotional masterpiece, "i hate u, i love u". The video follows Wilder through the studio and other backgrounds, encapsulating the notion that the tug-of-war of love appears through all facets of life. Watch it now HERE.

Dark/Pop's newest powerhouse, Cloe Wilder, is a force to be reckoned with. Armed with incredibly powerful songwriting skills, in addition to a voice beyond her years, 13-year-old songstress Cloe crafts melancholic, yet fiercely relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Championing the concept of accepting one's mental health issues and embracing imperfection, she is light years beyond the typical young musician, set to become a revolution in her time, starting with her flawless debut single, "Overthinking". In discussing her debut single, Cloe states: "I'm glad that this is my first single, because it's a pretty accurate representation of me".

www.cloewilder.com





