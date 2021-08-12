Classic Song

LDM Publishing announced today that it has added an iconic song to its catalogue offerings, "For Once in My Life," written by famed Motown legend, Ron Miller (ronmillersongbook.com). Meanwhile, the song topped the Billboard Classical Crossover chart with Il Divo's new release, debuting in the #1 position for the week of July 31, 2021.



The young publishing company, headed up by Miller's daughter, Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com), secured the rights to an additional 130 songs from the Ron Miller classic songbook, including "Can't We Try," (originally recorded by Teddy Pendergrass), "My Way," and "Hello Broadway" (Marvin Gaye), "Used to Be," "Down to Earth," and "Bedtime for Toys," (Stevie Wonder), "You Moved a Mountain" (Jermaine Jackson), "Big City Babies Don't Cry" (Diana Ross and the Supremes), "Anything You Wanna Do" (Marvelettes), and "Had You Been Around," (Diana Ross).



"Under the termination of transfer provisions of the U.S. Copyright Act, artists or their statutory heirs can terminate copyright grants which allows for the reversion of the U.S. publishing interests," Lisa said. "I'm grateful for this new day. I know my father is smiling from heaven."



"This is a great first step and demarcation point, but there's more work to be done," Lisa continued. "There's going to be precedent-setting law ahead in this new age of post-termination copyrights which works differently than regular copyrights. I think the courts will have to interpret parts of the law which are unclear and/or where there remains dispute amongst artists and publishing companies," Miller continued.



In addition to navigating the termination process, Lisa was triumphant, against all odds, in winning back her father's performance royalties after years of litigation. "My dad was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, so I definitely understand being the underdog," Miller joked. "My father had no choice but to assign his rights away under very bad deals. It's unfortunate that so many artists are taken advantage of. That's why education is so important," Miller said. "I will continue to advocate for artists and educate them about their intellectual property rights and thus, their tremendous value."



Other classics written by Ron Miller and subject to U.S. copyright termination include, "Touch Me in the Morning, "A Place in the Sun," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas," "I've Never Been to Me," "One Little Christmas Tree" and "If I Could."



LDM Publishing has been staying busy since it opened its doors in March 2021. A five-time winner at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards, including four awards for "Chasing Time," which was named Best Non-Broadcast Short Film, written, directed and performed by LDMP artist, Oliver Richman (oliverrichman.com) and "This is the Moment," song by Lisa Dawn Miller and Mark Matson with video produced by filmmaker, Zatella Beatty ("Iverson") and Stephen Perry (214 Films), executive produced by the late James E. Wallace, Jr. The full list of LDM Publishing's wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards can be found at https://www.tellyawards.com/?s=ldm+publishing.



Miller has recently produced several songs from her father's catalogue including "A Place in the Sun," produced and recorded by Miller and Morgan Dorr, along with new versions of "For Once in My Life" by recording artist SayGrace, also produced by Miller and Dorr.



Il Divo recently released its new single, "For Once in My Life," also the name of its new album and just-announced worldwide tour. "For Once in My Life" debuted on Billboard's Classical Crossover chart at #1 for the week of July 31.



Artist, Oliver Richman's most recent viral TikTok video, "Microwave Your String Cheese" has hit almost 1,000,000 views. His catchy, humorous, and musically sophisticated original songs and characters have earned the young writer and artist a loyal fanbase in a very short amount of time. You can view all of Richman's original videos by visiting his website or at https://www.tiktok.com/@oliverrichman.The young New York University Tisch School of the Arts senior is currently in New York writing, directing, and starring in "The Reality Show: NYU!" which will be appearing at Radio City Music Hall in August and at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in September.



Lisa Dawn Miller is a producer, singer, songwriter and President of LDM Publishing / J-Wall Records, Ron Miller Songbook Publishing and Hackett Miller, Inc. This fall, she is set to release a new EP, "There You Are," launch her new podcast, One in a Million, and head out on tour with her critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack" (sandysratpack.com), currently in its 12th season. She is currently developing a new show for Broadway, "For Once in My Life, the Musical" and was recently featured in Formidable Woman Magazine.

LDM Publishing / J-Wall Records produces, owns and licenses intellectual properties of original song compositions and master recordings including the legacy catalogue of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (RonMillerSongbook.com).



For the latest news, visit lisadawnmiller.com, LDMpublishing.com.