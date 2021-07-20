Clairo Announces 2022 North American Headlining Tour

Following the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album, 'Sling,' 22-year-old American artist, songwriter and producer Clairo has announced her 2022 headlining North American tour dates today. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-date tour will kick off on February 16th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte with stops in Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more before wrapping April 16th in Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle.



Joining her on the road, is British singer-songwriter and poet, Arlo Parks, supporting Clairo for the majority of the tour, with Brooklyn indie-rockers, Widowspeak joining for the three remaining tour dates. Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience. Clairo is integrating a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team who will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and proactive canvassing of each concert, and provide messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer. Together, SafeTour and Calling All Crows will provide sexual harassment prevention and response training to the full band, crew, and interested venue staff to create safe and inclusive environment on the road.



"Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it's important to prioritize everyone's experience to the fullest." Clairo shared "Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show"



CITI and VIP Presales start today at 12pm local. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 21 at NOON local and Spotify presale begins at 2pm local. All presales end Thursday, July 22 at 10pm. General on sale commences Friday, July 23 at 10am local.



Go to Clairo.com for more details.



Last Friday, Clairo released her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Sling' via FADER Label/Republic Records. Listen HERE.



Co-produced with Grammy Award winning producer Jack Antonoff, 'Sling' was recorded at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York, and features 12-tracks including 'Blouse,' which the 22-year-old performed live on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. Watch the breath-taking performance HERE.



Praised for her diary-worthy stories earmarked by her devilishly sharp commentary and angelically intimate vocals. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has quietly threaded these stories into the fabric of popular culture since she first surfaced as a phenomenon out of her dorm bedroom. Following the success of her 2018 debut, Diary 001 EP, Clairo unveiled her 2019 full-length debut album, Immunity (FADER Label). The now 22-year old received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, The New York Times,Los Angeles Times, NME, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and many more. Beyond performing on TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and most recently The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she has notably sold out headline tours as well as joining the bills of Coachella and Lollapalooza. Her growing catalog includes the platinum-certified "Pretty Girl" and gold-certified "4Ever" and "Flaming Hot Cheetos" in addition to "Are You Bored Yet?"-her platinum collaboration with Wallows. To date, she has amassed over 3 billion streams and counting. In 2021, she turns the page on the next chapter with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Sling- out everywhere now.

CLAIRO 2022 TOUR DATES

02/16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

02/17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

02/19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, D.C

02/22 - The National - Richmond, VA

02/24 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

02/26 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

02/27 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA

03/02 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

03/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

03/07 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

03/08 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

03/10 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

03/18 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

03/20 -The Fillmore - Denver, CO

03/23 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

03/25 - Arlene Schnitzer Hall - Portland, OR

03/28 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

03/30 -The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

03/31 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

04/02 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/03 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

04/05 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

04/07- South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

04/09 - ACL @ Moody Theater - Austin, TX

04/10 - Bayou Music Center (fka Revention) - Houston, TX

04/13 - The Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami, FL

04/14 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

04/16 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

