Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'

The title track was also released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Female-fronted, multi-cultural rock band Circle The Earth has dropped their debut EP along with an official music video for the title track and new single "Hey Goodbye."

Watch the video, directed and produced by Caitlin Hill, and listen to "Hey Goodbye," co-written by front woman Khadia and guitarist Kazuki Tokaji alongside Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls).

The Hey Goodbye EP is an 8-song independent collection, mostly produced by Ethan Kaufman (Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, DOROTHY), also featuring the Los Angeles-based quintet's 2022 singles "Sweetest Pain," "New Religion" and "Too Many Pieces" and previously released hits "Diamonds" and "Dead."

"Releasing this EP is such a milestone for us, as it represents years of really hard work, discipline, determination, and sacrifice for each member of the band and our team," shares Circle The Earth.

"It's a cohesive, strong and commercial body of work that we're all proud of musically. The EP also transmits an underlying message of spiritual positivity represented in everything we do. We hope those listening to the entire Hey Goodbye EP take away a feeling of inspiration and recognition of spiritual qualities like faith, hope, love, inclusion, compassion, sincerity, kindness, understanding, respect, determination, the beauty of diversity, and so much more. We also hope you feel and hear the joy of strong, melodic original rock music delivered with passion and soul. Thank you for listening!"

It's impossible to pigeonhole the sound of Circle The Earth. With a lineup featuring members from across the U.S., Taiwan, Brazil, and Japan, all of whom bring extensive professional experience to their music, the five-piece craft a seamless combination of rock, pop, soul, hip-hop, and even emo.

Circle The Earth is fronted by Khadia, a former background singer for Imagine Dragons, American Idol, and The American Music Awards who has also performed with Mya, Janelle Monae and Prince.

Rounding out the band is founding member, bassist and Atlanta native Michael McBay, Brazilian-born drummer Sandro Feliciano (who has toured with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Teena Marie), keyboardist/music director Sandy Chao Wang, who grew up in Taiwan, and guitarist/songwriter Kazuki Tokaji, who was born in Japan and began playing guitar at age 7.

Circle The Earth coalesced over the course of several years, first formed in 2018, driven by the vision of McBay and an overall message of bringing people hope, love and truth in a world that can feel maddening and hateful at times. They strive to produce music as positive and uplifting as possible, with messages of unity and inclusion that emphasizes the beauty of diversity and leaves good vibes in its wake.

The band officially debuted in 2020 with their single "Could Be You" and have since amassed more than 4 million views on their YouTube channel and over 1 million streams on Spotify in addition to media support from the likes of Music Connection, Spectrum News, mxdwn, The Indy Review, AntiMusic, The Rock Revival, and more.

Circle The Earth has also graced the stages of such famed LA venues including The Viper Room, Whisky a Go Go and The Mint as well as a performance at NAMM, building quite the reputation for their explosive live show, and have recently found success on non-commercial and college radio stations across the country.

Watch the new music video here:




